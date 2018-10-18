Adobe announces next generation of Creative Cloud

Adobe have announced major updates to Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC, Premiere Pro CC and Adobe XD.

Adobe also introduced Premiere Rush CC, which is an all-in-one video editing app for social media creators that simplifies video creation and sharing on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, according to Adobe.

“Today, we unveiled a portfolio of next-generation creative apps that deliver meaningful value to our community by transforming creative workflows across devices and platforms,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud at Adobe.

“By continuing to innovate in our flagship apps, extending into exploding segments like experience design and social video content creation, and pioneering into emerging mediums like tough, voice, 3D and augmented reality, Adobe Creative Cloud has truly become the creativity platform for all.”

Updates to Creative Cloud desktop software are now available to all Creative Cloud subscribers, including membership plans for individuals, students, teams, educational institutions, government agencies and enterprises. Adobe’s mobile apps are available for download from the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Premiere Rush CC is available now on Windows and macOS and via the iOS App Store, with Google Play Store availability coming in 2019.