Citrix acquires micro app platform Sapho

Citrix Systems announced the acquisition Sapho, a leading micro app platform.

The acquisition will enhance the guided work capabilities within Citrix Workspace, enabling people to work with even greater speed, intelligence and simplicity.

“In today’s tight labor market, advantage goes to companies that can recruit, develop and engage employees better than the competition,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President Business Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix. “Employee experience will ultimately determine winners and losers and Citrix is committed to delivering intelligent digital workspaces that give companies an edge.”

Sapho’s micro applications improve employee productivity by consolidating access to tools, activities and tasks in a simple and unified work feed.

“Sapho enabled us to replace our complicated systems with micro apps and modern workflows that deliver the consumer-driven experience that our employees have come to expect,” said Steve Comstock, CIO, CBS Interactive. “With Sapho, our employees get things done faster, are more productive, and are happier with the experience we're delivering.”

In combining Citrix’s strengths in application delivery and security with Sapho’s focus on work automation and productivity, Citrix and Sapho can help companies create a superior employee experience that redefines the future of work and deliver it today.

“Sapho and Citrix share a vision that technology can improve employee experience by helping people to be more productive,” said Fouad ElNaggar, co-founder and CEO, Sapho. “Our technologies create an intelligent environment that solves productivity challenges that employees and companies are facing by organizing work in a single place, guiding work by bringing micro-apps into the environment and automating tasks to increase time for employees to do value-added work. And together, we can deliver a truly intelligent workspace that redefines the way work gets done.”

With Sapho, companies can automatically surface personalized and relevant tasks from existing systems and deliver them to any device, intranet or collaboration tool. Details about activities are exposed as micro-apps that provide contextual actions employees can take to complete work faster and make better decisions. Using proven, pre-defined APIs that integrate with leading enterprise applications and more than 50 micro-apps for applications such as Salesforce, Workday, Concur, ServiceNow, Outlook, Google Drive and more, companies can effectively guide employees through their most common work so that they can get things done and move on.

“Broadcom was looking for a true SaaS app solution, and we found Sapho,” said Stanley Toh, Head of Enterprise End-users Services, Broadcom Inc. “Sapho is a true cloud-hosted app platform that is easy and fast to configure. The library of ready-to-use connectors and APIs are impressive, which reduces development time. From contract negotiations, to conceptual design, to development, testing and production, we were able to roll out in less than three months.”

Organize and Optimize

Citrix delivers intelligent digital workspace solutions that fuel a superior employee experience by organizing work so it is more convenient, automating it so that it’s simpler and delivering insights that make it smarter.

“Organizations are experiencing a need to securely aggregate and automate access to applications and data from an increasing number and variety of sources, both on-premises and in the cloud. Citrix understands the need and is evolving its workspaces product to balance security with an improved end-user experience with the goal of elevating employee productivity, and reducing frustration with corporate IT systems among users,” said Chris Marsh, 451 Research.

Using Citrix Workspace, companies can: