Encrybit - The people's exchange platform that will eliminate crypto-trading challenges

Predicted to be a multi-trillion dollar industry by 2022, the blockchain space is just kick starting. With a hope for a decentralized and permissionless future, cryptocurrencies and related assets are estimated to revolutionize how humans transfer value. A key component of this transition will be user-friendly crypto exchanges.

Unfortunately, at present, there is a serious dearth of trading platforms that can truly understand the needs of the traders. It may be a case that a trader sign-ups on an exchange, only to find it inconvenient to use. For the lack of an effective UI, along with other essential tools, traders have found solace only in a handful of exchanges.

How Encrybit plans to simplify crypto-trading?

Crypto-trading is all about acquiring an edge over others but this industry being so novel yet challenging that participants may be left behind if not given the right platform. This is where Encrybit fills the much-needed gap in the cryptocurrency space by providing the best possible customer experience, whether it is in terms of trading tools, platform UI, security or general assistance at all times. Encrybit’s goal is to carry forward that convenience of use and make it the core philosophy of its operations. The exchange will incorporate all that is needed to achieve that and therefore all features, whether basic and advanced, will be made available.

All trading tools at one place

Whether it's about trend-following or trading within a range, the price movements in crypto markets are very TA-consistent, and those who know how to analyze the charts using technical tools can become very successful over time. The problem is that the tools and indicators provided by almost all exchanges are not sufficient enough to help traders make consistently profitable trades. This results in a situation where many traders, do not perform regular technical analysis, as that would require using subscription-based third-party platforms and the exchange APIs. It is highly inconvenient for new traders and investors who want to learn technical analysis and gain an edge over others.

Encrybit is working on the issue to ensure that traders have a satisfying trading experience without having to fiddle with various external tools and APIs. The clean UI, along with advanced tools and indicators will serve all the needs of the traders, be it professionals or learners. Encrybit has a deep understanding of these needs, having done several trader surveys over the last one year.

Smart alerts

The crypto market is volatile yet extremely rewarding. The volatile movements require you to be always be aware about the price, so you can enter and exit trades at key levels of your choice. If you are not regularly keeping track of the market, you can miss lucrative opportunities that could make you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in a single trade. Unfortunately, exchanges today do not let you set reminders or alarms in case there are rapid price fluctuations that you can bank on.

To help you in this situation, smart alerts will one of the tools that you can use on the upcoming Encrybit platform. This feature will let you set alerts for when a coin reaches a predetermined price level and so you will never miss your favorite trading setup. The reminders/alarms will be given out with push notifications on the app, web browser, SMS, or via email. With Encrybit, you will be able to focus on other things that matter without any fear of missing trading opportunities.

Dedicated customer support

Cryptocurrency trading exchanges have been consistently reported to be difficult to contact when users face technical challenges and when a user is accidentally locked-in in due to authentication issues. Although customers are extremely important to the success of any business, due to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency, customer-facing support is is low on almost all exchanges. This leads to users being frustrated and helpless at certain times.

Encrybit's goal is to be sensitive to its users' needs and would make sure that user experience remain high. The exchange will launch a dedicated customer support line that can be reached anywhere and anytime during business hours. The support line will quickly resolve the most frustrating problems reported by crypto-traders, and those related to user authentication and the ID verification process. In addition, users will have access to a streamlined customer support service that addresses many of the issues presented by them through regular feedback.

Social Trading

Social Trading will be a core feature at Encrybit. The cryptocurrency exchange is working to build a community of investors and traders who interact and learn from each other. Beginners and amateurs will be able to benefit tremendously by copying or mirroring trading techniques of advanced traders.

The social trading feature on Encrybit will help cut short the strenuous search for reliable trading information. Traders will be given the freedom to interact with one another on various strategies, which they can later duplicate, and check if those work for them. By checking the past performance of expert traders, users of this feature will be able to decide who they wish to copy.

Private sale for Encrybit tokens (ENCX) is live on its website.