Here's the checklist of an efficient endpoint security solution

For any organization, big or small, endpoint security acts as a frontline against cyber attacks. Ultimately, endpoints refer to every device that is connected to the enterprise network. Most attacks on an organization can be traced back to devices connected to enterprise networks, which is basically an endpoint. And hence, that is why it is extremely important for an enterprise to ensure that their endpoints remain safe and secure.

In this day and age of increased collaboration between devices and the number of data-sharing devices on the cloud, the number of endpoints is huge. For large organization, it can even reach uncountable numbers. However, neglecting it could prove fatal. According to the 2017 Ponemon State of Endpoint Security Report, today’s organizations pay a steep price if they are unable to secure their endpoints: $5 million for a large organization or an average of $301 per employee for every successful attack.

Network administrators should consider the following factors when deciding on an endpoint security solution:

Single window view of endpoint security data

The key word here is visibility. When it comes to large, complex organizations with potentially thousands of endpoints, the solution needs to provide complete visibility and threat protection. For proper monitoring and identification of threats, there needs to be a single window view of endpoint security data.

The Seqrite Advantage: Seqrite’s Endpoint Security (EPS) solution provides a web-based graphical console providing a detailed status on the health of the endpoints. Critical security situations such as virus infection, patch vulnerabilities and others, are displayed for immediate action.

Ransomware protection

Ransomware is probably one of the biggest new-age threats faced by administrators everywhere. The repercussions get deadlier by the way – it can lead to huge financial losses for any enterprise. The malicious criminals who develop these forms of ransomware innovate every day and the result is the need for a real-time, smart security solution.

The Seqrite Advantage: EPS uses Seqrite’s behaviour-based detection technology to detect and block ransomware threats. As an added layer of protection, data is also backed up in secured locations for timely backup in case of an attack.

Asset Management

Asset and application management is an integral part of any strong endpoint security solution. Ideally, network administrators should have access to a one-point centralized tool which provides network security status, patch status, application status and also provides application control which stops the execution of unapproved applications on endpoints.

The Seqrite Advantage: EPS offers vigilant monitoring of hardware and software configuration of every endpoint, allowing network administrators to remain updated about any alterations to any systems.

Patch Management

One of the key issues which often get overlooked is patch management. While endpoint security acts as a perimeter for defence, the protection can often be of no use if the software used on the endpoints is not updated regularly with the latest patches.

The Seqrite Advantage: EPS offers a centralized patch management solution for all Microsoft application vulnerability patching needs, providing some peace of mind to IT security heads.

Data Loss

Data breaches are a problem which every enterprise faces. With the number of devices in use today, it is very difficult for network administrators to monitor data use in every scenario. However, misuse or leakage of confidential data could prove disastrous for an enterprise.

The Seqrite Advantage: EPS secures confidential data and prevents the leakage of business secrets to avoid losses. Data at rest can be scanned on endpoints and removable devices.

Hence the above features make it quite clear that Seqrite’s Endpoint Security solution offers a simple and comprehensive platform integrating several advanced technologies in one place for protection against advanced threats. Along with those mentioned above, other advanced solutions like Web Filtering, Application Control, Vulnerability Scan, Patch Management, File Activity Monitor, IDS/IPS Protection make it a superior product for all cybersecurity needs of an enterprise.