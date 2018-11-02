HTC Vive debuts Vive wireless adapter

HTC Vive has announced the pre-order availability of the Vive Wireless Adapter.

The base adapter works with both Vive and Vive Pro, however Vive Pro owners will need an additional compatibility pack with a connection cable for the Vive Pro.

The Vive Wireless Adapter works by installing a PCI-e card and attaching a sensor from the PC that broadcasts to and from the wireless headset.

The adapter has a broadcast range of 6 metres with a 150 degree field of view from the sensor. It also runs in the interference-free 60Ghz band using Intel’s WiGig specification, which, combined with DisplayLink’s XR codec, means low latency and high performance with hours of battery life, according to HTC.

The adapter is powered by the HTC QC 3.0 PowerBank, which can also double as a charge pack for a smartphone.

“Since the first demos of Vive, we’re known that to deliver the best of premium VR, we wanted it to be wireless,” said Daniel O’Brien, General Manager HTC Vive.

“But we learned that delivering a great wireless experience takes time and really smart partners. We’ve brought the engineering expertise together to deliver a truly first of its kind wireless VR experience. Thanks to Intel and DisplayLink for helping to make this vision a reality.”