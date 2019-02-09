NZ private trainer swaps out Microsoft system for Tribal

English Language Partners New Zealand (ELPNZ) has deployed an education business system (ebs) from Tribal, replacing incumbent Microsoft Access system in the process.

As a provider of English language programmes and settlement services to adult refugees and migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds, ELPNZ has rolled out the student information management tools to staff at 23 centres across New Zealand.

“We wanted a user-friendly and intuitive solution that could meet our needs now and in the future,” said Nicola Sutton, chief executive of ELPNZ. “It was important that we could easily analyse our data to provide the insights to help us better manage our business.”

The deployment of Tribal ebs, which went live last week, is designed to improve the way ELPNZ “collects, collates, analyses and shares” information, according to Sutton.

Furthermore, the Wellington-based private training firm said the new-look system will also integrate with external support and compliance tools, including National Student Number, Single Data Return (SDR) and Literacy and Numeracy for Adults Assessment Tool (LNAAT).

“Key in our selection process was a provider who would be prepared to work closely with us to achieve our desired outcomes,” Sutton added.

“The Tribal product stood out for its flexibility and it’s configurability to meet our needs, and the Tribal team demonstrated very early on their ability to listen and understand our business.”

Tribal’s Student Management System (SMS) will be operational for all users, business functions and reporting previously delivered by Microsoft Access SMS database.

Specifically, this includes business functions and reporting required to replace ELPNZ’s previous single data return solution and wider reporting to the Tertiary Education Council (TEC).

“The success of the go-live is largely due to the collaboration of project teams and Tribal is looking forward to continuing this relationship, providing support for ELPNZ post go-live and working-together on enhancements throughout 2019,” said Steve Exley, general manager of New Zealand at Tribal Group.

”The commitment by ELPNZ to enhance both its staff and students experience has been particularly impressive.

“It should also be mentioned that this implementation of ebs is a key milestone for Tribal in the Asia Pacific region as the first in New Zealand to be a fully cloud-hosted service.”

Exley said the implementation of ebs went “live on time, within budget and harmoniously” across both the project team in ELPNZ headquarters and wider users across the country.

“As well as implementing a modern new system, we took the opportunity to change some key business processes and to eliminate manual operations,” explained Nicki McLeod, project manager of ELPNZ. “This project has been at the core of a substantial period of change for approximately 300 staff.

“As a small dedicated project team, the relationship we had with Tribal was a significant contributor to the success of our project.

“Tribal were very customer focused, always quick to respond, understood our unique requirements and provided solutions that would work best for our business. We are excited about our new system and the positive impact we are now realising across our business.”

Going forward, McLeod said ELPNZ will now work with Tribal to "enhance this functionality" through the following project phases and identify any new requirements.