A perfect storm for data center modernization

The data era has forced CIOs to revisit their strategies by looking at new transformative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud storage, Analytics, Artifical Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). They are under pressure to keep pace with rapidly changing business models and innovate at a quicker pace.

Digitized businesses rely heavily on enormous volumes of data generated by connected smart devices and sensors. The proliferation of devices, sprawl of Applications, consumerization of IT, and emergence of IoT is generating humungous amounts of data that is compelling CIOs to build an IT transformation blueprint to become a future-ready, insights-driven player.

They need more than just quick access to data. They need to secure the data, they need the power to segregate and analyze the data to make business decisions. For this, scalability and innovation are critical; traditional infrastructure could be a massive roadblock to an effective IT transformation journey. Organizations are therefore leveraging the power of hybrid cloud and new age technologies around data center modernization.

Hybrid cloud, AI, Advanced Analytics: The mainstays of strategy

Gartner predicts that by 2020, more than 30 percent of data centers that fail to implement AI and Machine Learning will cease to be operationally and economically viable. This implicates that Artificial Intelligence would emerge as an intrinsic component of a company’s modern data center.

“Across markets, the real task is to collect the right data, keep it in a secure space, and then consume it as efficiently as possible to create a new set of products and services” says Rajeeb Hazra, Corporate VP, Data Center Group, Intel Corp.

"The deployment of technologies such as the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors is the biggest platform innovation in the data center business in over a decade. This means that it can get you all the benefits of lower cost of ownership and better security, and run a vast variety of workloads." Prakash Mallya MD, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India

Hybrid cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics are the mainstays of a data-centric strategy for organizations in the hyper-connected world. Proliferation of data, evolution of cloud, and transformation of network—these three forces will define the enterprise IT infra in this data era. Deployment of cloud and subsequent evolution of the network would impact the data center processes too. What data needs to be on premise, what data needs to be on the public cloud—that is going to decide the evolution of the next phase of cloud. The transformation of networks, 3G to 4G, and 4G on to 5G, would be another key trend that exert fundamental impact on the IT infrastructure of enterprises.

“The pace of change is going to accelerate. India’s AI startup ecosystem, the third-largest in the world, means that the local ecosystem can find solutions to the country’s unique challenges. And that would mean, irrespective of whether you are a small or medium business, or even a startup, you can compete in the same space”, says Prakash Mallya, MD, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India.

Rethinking Data Center infrastructure

Traditional data centers are restricted in their functionality owing to multiple layers of infrastructure, and slow, inefficient processes. With modern data centers, enterprises aim to accelerate the deployment of resources to better optimize workloads. Scalable processors powering modern datacenters are fast becoming the lifeline that accelerates the IT transformation journey of businesses in the digital era.

“It is interesting that faster processors do require the rest of network and storage also to keep up. That is why Intel® Select® Solutions is an approach that would help the CIO community build the right configurations for their workforce”, says Hazra.

The solutions simplify and accelerate the process of selecting and deploying the hardware and software needed for today’s broad, complex array of workloads and applications. Based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, Intel® Select® Solution enables enterprises deploy data center infrastructure purpose-built for key workloads.

Mallya suggests taking a closer look at Intel’s own data center. A large part of its design infrastructure is on premise owing to reasons related to latency, total cost of ownership, security and privacy. “If you architect [your data center] right, you have the ability to be productive as an organization, irrespective of the amount of data that is coming in and using up the machine and network,” he says.

Intel’s data center innovation has raised the performance power of microprocessors over many decades. “The deployment of technologies such as the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors is the biggest platform innovation in the data center business in over a decade. This means that it can get you all the benefits of lower cost of ownership and better security, and run a vast variety of workloads,” says Mallya.

Data era: Paving the way for the resurgence of CIOs

Data is one of the critical assets, and hence modern companies and their CIOs should pay exquisite attention to it, says Hazra. Being able to store data, move data, and most importantly consume data for insights, is going to be the differentiating factor for lines of business. Making this possible will see the resurgence of the CIO’s importance to the organization. “Modernize your workforce, update relationships, and create new business processes based on insights from data” Hazra exhorts the new age CIOs.

India has a billion IDs digitized, it would have Aadhaar-linked services coming in soon, it has got GST, and several other digitization efforts. On the back of all of these efforts, India has huge amounts of data and insights. It is ripe with data, disruption waiting to happen, more than in any other place in the world. It has infrastructure with a certain maturity, and decent enough for business models to develop. It has companies that are thriving in the startup ecosystem, and it has issues to solve in high-friction industries like agriculture, healthcare, education, and transportation.

All of this coming together is a perfect storm to raise the bar on the industry ecosystem and be the biggest driver of all change and innovation, says Mallya.