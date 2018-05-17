Poor network visibility: Don't put your enterprise's security at risk

This is a world that is connected. Whether is the Internet of Things (IoT) or BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), enterprise networks do not exist in silos anymore. The number of devices that connect to enterprise networks is exponentially growing, leading to an inter-connected information highway. The size, complexity, and mobility of modern network environments are continuously increasing.

In such a day and age, network visibility is of utmost importance for all business owners. In an earlier time, when things were simpler, it was much easier to get an outline of business network. But nowadays, the day-to-day activity of a business enterprise is dependent on their network performance. It can affect an organization’s profitability and downturns in the market. And from a cybersecurity sense, network visibility is also essential – after all, it is important to monitor what you are trying to secure.

Some of the ways network visibility can ensure an enterprise’s security are:

Identifying and benchmarking network activity

With a proper network visibility tool, security officers will be able to analyze and identify network activity. This analysis will help provide information on what is “normal” activity. Any anomalies can hence easily be detected.

User activity

Are employees following their information security policy seriously? A proper network visibility will provide answers to that query with detailed information on how employees are using confidential and sensitive data. Network administrators can also readily find out if their policies are being followed and if there are backdoors in the network.

Sensitive assets

Network visibility allows administrators to understand their network’s weak points. What part of the network gets attacked the most and what kind of attack vectors are used? Through these trends, network administrators stay up-to-date aware of the everyday changes in a massive network.

Ease of use and operational benefits

A single centralized solution offering network visibility helps provide an easy snapshot to understand what is happening in an enterprise network. It allows for operational benefits by eliminating the need to have multiple security solutions to perform the task.

Seqrite’s Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution offers a one-stop solution for network visibility and considered. UTM reduces security complexities by integrating key IT security features in one integrated network security product. The platform brings network security, management, backup and recovery of UTM data and many other critical network services together under a single unified umbrella, tailored to suit the complexity of emerging threat scenarios.

Some of UTM’s key features are:

Gateway AntiVirus which scans all incoming and outgoing network traffic at the gateway level and hence, augments existing virus solutions by reducing the window of vulnerability.

which scans all incoming and outgoing network traffic at the gateway level and hence, augments existing virus solutions by reducing the window of vulnerability. Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) which scrutinizes network traffic in real time and forestalls a broad range of DoS and DDoS attacks.

which scrutinizes network traffic in real time and forestalls a broad range of DoS and DDoS attacks. Network Traffic Monitoring which allows monitoring of network traffic and prioritization of entries. Hence, enterprises can selectively assign bandwidth to specific operations with additional requirements assessed.

which allows monitoring of network traffic and prioritization of entries. Hence, enterprises can selectively assign bandwidth to specific operations with additional requirements assessed. Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides IT administrators with a means for secure communications between the company’s users and for building site-to-site connections.

provides IT administrators with a means for secure communications between the company’s users and for building site-to-site connections. Load Balancing allowing the distribution of bandwidth across multiple ISP’s within the enterprise network, enabling these ISPs to operate over the same gateway channels

allowing the distribution of bandwidth across multiple ISP’s within the enterprise network, enabling these ISPs to operate over the same gateway channels Bandwidth Manager allowing the allocation of enterprise bandwidth on the basis of individual users or users group.

With these features along with several more, Seqrite’s Unified Threat Management (UTM) is a perfect solution to secure an enterprise network and ensure that the employees can focus solely on productivity and business impact.