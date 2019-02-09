Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 Release Date, Price & Spec Rumours

Android tablets may have declined significantly over the last few years, but Samsung is still sticking with it. Here we take a look at the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Tab S5 along with our expert opinion and wishlist.

The likes of Sony and HTC might not bother to make tablets any more, but Samsung is one of the brands you can rely on to bring new models out every year. The Korean firm offers both cheap and premium devices under the Galaxy brand.

When is the Galaxy Tab S5 release date?

Predicting the Galaxy Tab release is a bit harder than Samsung’s phones, and some other devices. The tablet has been launched at different times in the year so there’s no pattern.

Galaxy Tab S4 - August 2018

Galaxy Tab S3 - February 2017

Galaxy Tab S2 - July 2015

Although tech shows like MWC and IFA are likely candidates, Samsung’s next Unpacked conference is a few days before the former. It takes place on 20 February in London and San Francisco, not Barcelona where MWC is held.

An Unpacked event is always a chance for a new Galaxy Tab, but it looks like this one will be focused on namely smartphones like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X (the folding phone). A lack of leaks makes the Tab S5 improbable.

So we’d expect the Galaxy Tab S5 to arrive a little later in the year, probably in August again alongside the Galaxy Note 10.

How much will the Galaxy Tab S5 cost?

It’s not going to be cheap, that’s for sure. Samsung’s premium slate come with a price to match, at least for the last couple of models.

The Tab S4 comes in at £599/$649 so don’t be surprised if the Tab S5 is a similar amount, or even a little more.

What will the Galaxy Tab S5 specs be?

The Tab S4 introduced some big changes in the devices, including a larger 10.5in screen despite the body being the same size. Smaller bezels is a trend happening across most tech categories.

Whether the screen will be even bigger is hard to say, we think that Samsung may well push it to 11in to match the iPad Pro. It’s likely to have the same 1600 x 2560 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio if you ask us.

We’d like Samsung to skip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and employ the latest processor, the Snapdragon 855. We’d like more than 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage but that’s not something we’d put money on.

It would also be nice if the keyboard cover came bundled, but again, it’s unlikely since Samsung can sell it as optional accessory instead.

We don’t think there’s a huge amount Samsung can do with the hardware on the Tab S5, so we expect a focus on software. Ideally the firm will make improvements to the DeX software to make it a more viable laptop replacement.

We’ll update this article with any rumours that surface.