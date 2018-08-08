7 robotic process automation training and certification courses

Robotic process automation (RPA) is emerging as a key technology for streamlining business processes in the enterprise. As organizations increasingly adopt RPA, which relies on software robots to automate tedious tasks, expertise with RPA tools and implementations will become more important for business analysts, business intelligence developers, data or solutions architects, and system integrators or administrators.

Certifications and training programs are emerging to help get IT workers up to speed on the latest RPA tools and practices, so they can take on enterprise automation. Here are seven online courses that promise to teach you everything you need to know about robotic process automation.

UiPath Academy Online Training Program

UiPath is one of the more popular software options for organizations embarking on process automation. The company offers its own training program that teaches you how to use the UiPath software to its full advantage. The course teaches the foundations of RPA and UiPath, so you can confidently carry the skills over into your career. The course includes training from RPA experts, educational exercises and you’ll even start on an automation project under the supervision of trainers.

Price: Free

Location: Online

Duration: Self-paced

The RPA Academy’s Online Robotic Process Automation Training

The RPA Academy offers onsite and online training for individuals and organizations, with a few formats to choose from. The most popular option is the 28-day RPA certification course that takes place online, but you can also choose from a large selection of on-demand and live courses. The RPA Academy is certified by Blue Prism, which is another popular and well-known RPA software vendor that helps businesses automate manual efforts like data entry.

Price: $999, online certification course; $2,499, on-site bootcamp; on-demand courses range from free to $499

Location: Online

Duration: Self-paced or 28 days

Udemy UiPath RPA training course

The UiPath RPA course from Udemy covers installation, orientation, structure, control flow, error handling, automation of common apps and processes, and debugging. The instructor, Bryan Lamb, claims the course is well-rounded enough to get you up to speed on RPA in the enterprise. It’s suggested that you take the primer course, RPA Overview, before you embark on the training course, unless you’re confident in your understanding of RPA.

Price: $199

Location: Online

Duration: Self-paced

Udemy Crisper Learning for Robotics Process Automation

The Crisper Learning for RPA course on Udemy also covers UiPath through hands-on exercises and video content with some interactive elements. The course doesn’t require a background in programming, but basic programming skills will help. You’ll also receive a free trial of UiPath for 60 days. The course developer, Viabhav Jain, a senior RPA developer, states that the course will prepare you for your UiPath RPA Developer certification.

Price: $19.99

Location: Online

Duration: Self-paced

Multisoft Virtual Academy Robotics Process Automation Online Training

Multisoft Virtual Academy offers an online training course on RPA that runs for a month with live, instructor-led virtual classes every Saturday and Sunday evening. The course promises to help IT professionals understand the fundamentals of UI automation, error management, case management, Blue Prism’s Robotic Automation and other RPA concepts. You’ll receive a certification from Multisoft Virtual Academy after you complete the course.

Price: $590

Location: Online

Duration: 1 month, 30 hours of coursework

Edureka Robotic Process Automation Training using UiPath

Edureka’s RPA course promises to make you an “expert” in UiPath and give you the ability to “drive RPA initiatives in your organization.” The course will guide you through real-life case studies to highlight all the key concepts of RPA. You’ll learn how to use UiPath to build RPA bots, debug and handle issues and perform image and text automation. The course also covers monitoring and reporting, RPA development methodologies and lifecycles, and additional RPA tools, among other relevant topics.

Price: $350

Location: Online

Duration: 4 weeks or 12 days

MindMajix RPA Training

MindMajix RPA online training course focuses on the fundamentals of automation, especially as it applies to development and design. Courses take place via live online sessions using WebEx or GoToMeeting, but if you have to miss a class, you can sit in on another session or watch the recorded video on the website. If you don’t have time to attend the live sessions, you can also opt to watch pre-recorded videos, but you won’t get the added benefit of the live instructors and trainers. MindMajix also offers online self-paced or instructor-led corporate training if you want to train multiple employees on RPA at once.

Price: Varies based on course and style of training you choose

Location: Online

Duration: 30 hours