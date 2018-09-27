Android celebrates 10 years of market dominance

Android has grown from strength to strength over the past decade with multiple updates and releases on dozens of phones turning it into the most used smartphone operating system in the world.

Find out everything you need to know about the Android operating system here.

Android first appeared back on 23 September 2008 on the T-Mobile G1 which was over a year before the original iPhone arrived on the scene. Google’s open approach to building an open platform paid dividends as within three years Android became the most popular mobile OS in the smartphone market.

Take a look at our recommendations for the best smartphone to buy right now.

Android’s market share has increased year on year up to 86% of the market with just over 1.5 billion smartphones sold in 2017.

Android’s growing popularity will online continue as the rise of the reasonably priced Chinese phones with extremely impressive hardware take a firm hold of the market, holding the best value in today’s smartphone offerings. Take a look at the Statista article that features these results right here.