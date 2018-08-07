The Complete Guide to NoSQL

The term NoSQL was popularized in the late 1990s, as the technology started to hit the mainstream as an alternative to the industry standard data store: the relational, SQL database.

Early examples emerged out of academia and Web 2.0 companies that needed the scale NoSQL brings, such as Google’s Bigtable/MapReduce and Amazon’s DynamoDB. Other early open source databases from the likes of MongoDB have since been heavily commercialized as they have gained popularity at the enterprise level.

The key difference with NoSQL is that data is modelled in non-tabular relations and is typically distributed across a range of nodes for improved performance. Not all NoSQL databases are the same, but the concept is broadly similar across vendors. Here we have a rundown of the NoSQL vendor landscape, with some cases studies on two blue chip UK enterprises leveraging NoSQL to get business results.

