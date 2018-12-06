Customer-centric Spark shines on global stage with Cisco

Spark has been acknowledged as a leading customer experience partner within the Cisco ecosystem, following recognition on the global stage.

The telco giant took home the Customer Experience Partner of the Year award during the vendor’s 2018 Partner Summit Global Awards in Las Vegas, following 12 months of growth in the market.

Spanning Asia Pacific, the awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region, following selection by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organisation and regional executives.

“We are dedicated to providing our customers an ongoing customer experience in both service delivery excellence and renewal,” said Tessa Tierney, managed data tribe lead at Spark.

“This is the first time we have won this award and I think it’s a reflection of our commitment to creating a stronger customer-focused culture.”

Awarded to channel partners who excel through Cisco technologies, the Partner Summit Global Awards are designed to recognise "superior business practices" and reward "best-in-class methodologies".

Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities and sales approaches.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, delivering powerful solutions that drive customer success,” added Vicki Batka, area vice president of partners across Asia Pacific at Cisco.

“It is an honour to recognise Spark with a Cisco Partner Summit Geo-Region award as Customer Experience Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in Asia Pacific.”