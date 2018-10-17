Huawei double-down on battery life with Huawei Watch GT

Huawei have renewed their offering in the smartwatch space, announcing the new Huawei Watch GT.

Available in two variants (Sport and Classic), the smartwatch's biggest selling point is, according to Huawei, two weeks of battery life per charge. The company say that a new dual-cell architecture allowed them to cut down on the power consumtion of the previous Huawei Watch 2 by approximately 80%.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch OLED display (454 x 454 pixels), real time heart rate monitoring, climbing tracking, a built-in 'smart running coach' and 50 meters of water resistance. The Huawei Watch GT also supports sleep tracking through Huawei's TruSleep software, which features 4 types of tracking.

As far as smarts go, the wearable appears to be running on a proprietary operating system rather than WearOS or Tizen but will support call, text, social, calendar and email notifications.



At this time, only European pricing for the Huawei Watch GT is available with the Sport model priced at €199 and the Classic model priced at €249.

It is not yet known whether the Huawei Watch GT will come to Australia. However, previous Huawei Watches have been available here, so stay tuned.