Melbourne college uses HPE Simplivity for infrastructure resiliency

Established in 1995, Melbourne-based Penola Catholic College was formed out of the amalgamation of three former schools, Sancta Sophia College at Glenroy, and Therry and Geoghegan Colleges at Broadmeadows.

The college teaches students from Year 7 to Year 12 and was seeking a solution that would improve resilience in its IT infrastructure.

On top of that, Penola Catholic College wanted to reduce management overheads on the infrastructure, simplify its current technology stack and reduce disk consumption.

The college learned about the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Simplivity technology in May at a Dicker Data event conducted by Honeylight Consulting.

"The implementation of Simplivity for Penola Catholic College was about building a simplified, redundant and high-resilient infrastructure to cater for the 2,000 kids that attend the school, across two campuses," David Vo, Honeylight Consulting service delivery manager told ARN.

According to Vo, the solution simplifies the way the college manage its virtual machines (VMs) by automatically creating granular backup policies on incarnation of any new VMs.

Also, full back-ups now take a matter of seconds to minutes to perform, the turnaround for restoration of VMs is also a matter of seconds to minutes and resiliency across the all four hosts, so if one fails the other three would pick up the load with no downtime.

The solution deployed includes four HPE DL380 Extra Large Flash SVT Nodes, dual Intel 6140 18 Core CPU, 128 Usable Cores (32 per node), 640 usable vCPUs, 1,940 GB usable memory, 75TiBe Usable Capacity.

The solution is currently being deployed, and is expected to be ready before the end of 2018.

"[The solution] provides a single-pane of glass for aspects of the technology stack, across the servers, storage, deduplication, compression, backups and availability of the VMs," Vo said.

"Highly deduplicated data and compressed, as it is all done inline before it hits the storage-level, thanks to the Omnistack cards. It has improved overall performance of the technology stack on all levels."

Previously, the college was using a mix of HP DL360 G8/G9 servers and 3PAR SANs across both campuses.