Organizations reimagine business productivity with Oracle Autonomous Database

Oracle India announced that a number of Indian organizations are realizing huge business value from their data, by leveraging the Oracle Autonomous Database - the industry’s first ‘self-driving, self-securing and self-repairing’ database. Armed with deeper and more meaningful insights, these customers have been able to significantly improve and fast-track business decisions, introduce new products/services to market quicker and create a smarter workforce.

As a result of its autonomous functionality, most early adopters have not only started realizing business benefits instantly, like faster transaction processing, more accurate sales forecasts and enhanced customer experiences; it’s also helped them strengthen their organization’s security fabric to help intuitively thwart cyber-threats and data thefts. Organizations using Oracle Autonomous Database come from diverse industries such as banking, consulting, digital commerce, IT and professional services, and unconventional sectors like footwear and spices.

“Performing ATM Analytics on Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, we uploaded only aggregate data pertaining to ATM performance metrics, in line with our compliance guidelines around data privacy and security. In just under four weeks, we had an intuitive, user-friendly solution with full drill-down and roll-up capabilities. This empowered our senior leaders with actionable intelligence for faster decision making. We’re now looking to enhancing the scope with social media content for better sentiment analysis and a more holistic understanding of our customers”, said Shalini Warrier, COO, Federal Bank.

Beyond large enterprises, SMBs, and born-in-the-cloud startups are optimizing their resources, boosting their competitive edge and crafting hyper-personalized consumer engagement strategies with Oracle Autonomous Database. Codeinks, a Bangalore based ecommerce software product company, is one such startup.

“Our customers are demanding faster, deeper, more accurate insights from us, but most database technologies aren’t fast enough to handle such heavy duty analytics workloads for real-time reporting. We used Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse out of the box, and we realized an average performance improvement in the range of 30%-50% for our defined scenarios. We were able to quickly create dashboards in near-real time to capture the results of what-if analysis around a range of factors including session data looking at user interactions in a particular timeframe or around particular tasks”, said Manish Verma, co-founder and CEO, Codeinks

With Oracle Autonomous Database, CIOs are empowered to drive their organizations out of maintenance mode and accelerate innovation. Oracle customers get the liberty of using the same database in the cloud, on premises or with Cloud at Customer, easing the transition of existing, mission-critical applications.

“In the last 12 months, our customers have rewired their organizational DNA to transform into a digital-first, data-driven business. They are freeing up resources to focus more on innovation. To put their data capital to better use and strengthen their core competencies, we’re helping them upgrade to the technology of tomorrow, today. Autonomous software will be the next big growth lever for businesses”, said Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India.