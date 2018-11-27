Toll outsourcing 200 jobs to India: report

More than 200 IT staff at Toll Group -- the Australia-based, Asia-Pacific transportation company -- are set to lose their jobs as the logistics giant outsources their work to Indian outsourcing company, Infosys.

According to a report in ITWire, Toll’s IT operations will be headquartered in Pune, India at a ‘Toll Technology Centre’ and staffed by 250 tech professionals. Toll’s technology function in Australia is staffed by around 600 people.

Toll Group is the midst of a three-year technology transformation, led by chief information officer, Francoise Russo, who joined the company in August 2006.

Russo commenced work that year on a new IT strategy and design of a new global IT operating model. The objectives were to stabilise a large, complex legacy IT environment that was falling short in delivering the level of services the business needed to compete on a global scale.

It’s a $420 million investment in technology that covers several programs of work that will transform everything from Toll’s core systems to its customer-facing channels. Toll’s managing director, Michael Byrne has described the investment as “Toll’s largest ever investment and single biggest endevour in technology.”

CIO Australia has reached out to Toll for comment.