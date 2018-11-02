Top deals of 2018: IT giants place big bets on cloud services

Here are the top 4 mergers and acquisitions in 2018 so far, demonstrating how IT giants are betting big on the cloud service market.

1) Salesforce's acquisition of MuleSoft: One of the major cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider, Salesforce completed its acquisition of API platform MuleSoft for USD 6.5 billion in May. MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform, used by leading companies like Coca-Cola, Barclays and Unilever, is now part of Salesforce Integration Cloud. This platform enables enterprises to deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences across all channels and touch-points, regardless of where their data resides.

2) Microsoft's acquisition of Github: In June 2018, Microsoft announced that it was acquiring the popular open source software repository for developers- Github at a price of USD 7.5 billion. Github gives developers multiple tools to efficiently manage source code repositories such as access management, collaboration tools, task management, bug tracking, and so on. Completing the acquisition in October, Microsoft got access to Github's user base of over 31 million. According to analysts, Microsoft is planning to give a push to its cloud services by integrating Azure Cloud with Github.

3) Cloudera-Hortonworks' merger: Two companies in the Hadoop big data software market, Cloudera and Hortonworks announced an all-stock merger at a amalgamated value of about USD 5.2 billion in October. The duo companies decided on merging themselves as result of heightened competition that they have been facing from other big cloud players, like AWS, Google and Microsoft. The merger aims to create the world’s leading next generation data platform provider, spanning multi-cloud, on-premises and the Edge.

4) IBM's acquisition of Red Hat: IBM's recent takeover of Red Hat is the largest software acquisition in history. With this USD 34 billion deal, IBM has announced its grand arrival as a major player in the cloud computing services space, along with cloud giants like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. With Red Hat's software, IBM will get access to the software that helps enterprises to build on top of existing cloud service providers, through a subscription-based open-source model.