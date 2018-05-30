3i Infotech unveils its first virtual IT engineer

3i Infotech, a global Information Technology company has launched Maggie – Your Virtual IT Engineer. Maggie is part of cognitive service desk that will help contact centres to address hundreds of user requests simultaneously while successfully meeting the expectations of the digital-age users anytime, from anywhere. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, and combined with Natural Language Interface, which helps it understand user queries and learn from past experience, Maggie reduces human intervention in communication and operations.

Automating most of a company’s IT operations while being 100 percent risk free, Maggie is based on the framework that can be further customized with open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) with technologies needed by enterprises of any size.

A simulated engineering environment provides a user-centered, first-person perspective that enables users to interact with an engineered system naturally and provides users with an extensive range of accessible tools. With Maggie, the firm aims to resolve conversational requests automatically through more natural interactions over a chat as well as help to perform health-checks of infrastructure and applications using incident management automation.

In today's digital atmosphere, the operation center’s role as a competitive differentiator in a business is principally reliant on its ability to take swift action, continue to learn from experience and apply intelligence on the go.

Speaking on their next-gen offering, Mohua Sengupta, EVP and Global Head, Services said, “IT virtual engineers are today’s necessity as digital-age users want things to happen quickly, be it a simple password reset or churnout a VM on the cloud. Incidents like these shouldn’t be dependent on the availability of a person to execute them. We have been talking about do-more-with-less, and Maggie just proves it by helping close more than 50 percent of Level-1 calls.”

Nilesh Gupta, VP and Global Head of Digital Infrastructure Management Services Solutions said, “In the present day scenario, contact and operation centers are more about better user experience, with everything-as-a-service and moving to a cognitive service desk, where user wants support / remediation on their terms and that’s what Maggie helps accomplish.”

