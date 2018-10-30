93 percent Indian firms are not active adopters of cloud: IDC

IDC India's latest study titled IDC MaturityScape Benchmark: Cloud in India, 2018 suggests that more than 93% of the India organizations are still in the early stages of maturity, which in IDC MaturityScape's model are referred to as ad hoc and opportunistic stages.

Compared to the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) markets, with more than 14% of the organizations in the latter stages of maturity (repeatable, managed, and optimized), Indian organizations in the latter stages are lesser (10%).

While improving IT security and increasing business agility remain among the top expected benefits of cloud by Indian enterprises, the challenges related to costs and complexities with infrastructure cannot be ignored. To be able to derive maximum business value from their investments in cloud, awareness around potential benefits and challenges is a must.

"Most organizations in India have plans to spend maximum of their new cloud spending on SaaS applications over the next year," says Rishu Sharma, Associate Research Manager, Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT), IDC India. "Organizations in India are looking for providers with deep technological expertise, along with experience across verticals, that can help them transform their businesses, providing them with business agility and increased IT security."

The IDC MaturityScape specifically defines the stages, critical measures, business outcomes, and actions that are required to effectively move through the stages and increase value as more investments are made. Using the maturity measures and descriptions in the document, organizations can:

• Understand exactly what sets "thriving" organizations apart from "surviving" organizations, based on their maturity scores

• Understand industry and peer group expectations for business outcomes and IT outcomes for an increasingly mature (sophisticated) use of cloud in how organizations operationalize their internal IT assets and how they source capability on the public (provider-based) cloud

• Understand the supporting processes, governance models, technologies, and skills to deliver cloud-based service delivery models to their internal customers

• Identify gaps in overall cloud management capabilities based on the aforementioned criteria - or more broadly, vision, technology, people, and process

"While Organisations in India understand the need for incorporating Cloud Technologies in their Digital Journey, they will have to move from experimentation to active adoption, ensure scale and swiftness for better leverage. 'The Cloud Journey' is a mandatory one for all organizations and there is a need to take intelligent decisions to be able to progress rapidly in the maturity curve" says Ranganath Sadasiva, Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India.

