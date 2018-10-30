Ashok Pamidi appointed as the new CEO of NASSCOM Foundation

NASSCOM Foundation, social arm of the IT industry body, NASSCOM, announced that Ashok Pamidi, senior director, NASSCOM, has taken over as the CEO of NASSCOM Foundation.

Pamidi comes with a diverse experience of 29+ years in the IT industry and is also leading the NASSCOM’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives. He is responsible for membership development and also leads the SME initiatives for NASSCOM.

Arun Seth, Chairman, NASSCOM Foundation said, “We are delighted to welcome Ashok Pamidi as the CEO of NASSCOM Foundation. The social sector today has realized the potential of technology as a platform for change. Ashok will bring in the right mix of technological and social expertise in taking forward key Foundation’s initiatives in Skills for the underserved, digital literacy, empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, encouraging social innovation and industry volunteering.”