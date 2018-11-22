China first, India second in innovation growth rate: Report

Analytics, a global player in providing trusted insights and analytics, unveiled its ‘India Innovation Report’ highlighting the patent-publishing activity growth in India during 2012-17.

The analysis based on patent data from Derwent Innovation, a proprietary patent research application that provides access to globally trusted, curated patent intelligence and scientific literature, shows India exhibiting significant innovation growth with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% in patenting activity over the last five years, 2nd only to China amongst the top Asian countries. In addition, Indian businesses are demonstrating global influence as innovations originating in India are increasingly being filed in multiple global jurisdictions.

Speaking about the report, Arvind Pachhapur, Vice President, Clarivate Analytics, said, “The sustained growth rate of innovation in India, as represented in patents published, is promising. In the past two years, the most significant growth stems from India’s top four technology categories, Computing, Polymers & Plastics, Communications, and Pharmaceuticals, demonstrating an increase in convergence of technologies with computing & communications at the core of several industries.”

Key Findings of the Report:

• The number of priority Indian patents published in India has nearly doubled in the last ten years. From 2012 to 2017, patent publications have grown an average rate of 10.8%, aided by increased Intellectual property (IP) awareness across sectors. India is 4th among the major Asian countries in terms of overall patent publication volume, and 2nd in terms of growth rate.

• The top patent filing organizations in the country are an equal mix of resident (Indian origin) and non-resident companies. Some of the noteworthy resident organizations are Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Cadila Healthcare and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). A few of the top non-resident patent filing organizations include Samsung, Huawei, General Electric and Ericsson.

• The top 10 technology categories identified in priority Indian patent publications from 2015 to 2017 are Computing, Polymers & Plastics, Communications, Pharmaceuticals, Electric Power Engineering, Food, Water & Disinfectants, Chemical Engineering, General & Agro-Chemicals, Instrumentation, Test & Measurement, Automotive and Semiconductors & Electronics.

• Automotive technology has demonstrated the fastest growth in 2015-17 with a growth rate of 44%. This is closely followed by the Communications category, which has a growth rate of almost 42%.

• In the first quarter of 2018, the number of priority patents published in India has shown a growth of 32.8% over the number of priority patents published in Q1 of 2017.

• Innovations are blurring the lines between technologies. For example, there are inventions that apply nanotechnology (carbon nano-composite materials) for water purification, and those that use calcium phosphate nano-composites for bone grafting, and also those that use a unique polymer for in sustained release of medicinal formulations.

