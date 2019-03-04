Commvault’s new CEO announces market focused support centre in India

Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software player in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, has announced a new market-focused support center in Bangalore, India with tailored support for Indian customers and partners.

As part of his tour of Asia Pacific, new Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani will visit the Bangalore-based center to introduce customers and partners to the new facility.

The center is based at the same location as other frontline resources, the APAC regional partner support desk team and the development engineering team in Bangalore. This launch follows the expansion of Commvault’s presence in India with a move to a new and bigger office in Hyderabad earlier this year. These investments in India enable Commvault to surround the Indian market with its industry-leading support.

“It is fantastic for me to be in India to celebrate this investment in our customer support. India is a key growth market for us in APAC and globally, and the market-focused support center will help our local stakeholders solve the hard problems they’re facing today,” said Mirchandani. “We are committed to providing this market with the best people, processes and technologies to optimize operations, meet stringent service levels, and realize the full value of their data – regardless of time and location.”

This is Commvault’s fourth local market support center in the APAC region with others located in Tokyo, Japan, and Beijing and Shanghai, China. The teams work closely with the main global support operations located across Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Reading, United Kingdom; and Sydney, Australia. The centers are staffed by highly skilled professionals, supporting customers worldwide, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

“The launch of the new market-focused support center is indicative of Commvault’s larger strategy to help customers drive digital transformation by providing customer service localised to the specific market dynamics and requirements while delivering globally consistent excellence of experience,” said Mark Schmidt, Regional Vice President, Customer Support, Commvault. “In APAC, and across the world, our customer support program has regularly surpassed industry standards, achieving a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating in our annual support and services survey review.”

