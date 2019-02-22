CreditVidya appoints Shantanu Mitra, Arun Amarnath to its leadership team

The leader in the alternative credit scoring space in India, CreditVidya, has made key additions to its leadership team, with the appointment of Shantanu Mitra, former CEO of Fullerton, as advisor, and Arun Amarnath, former Head of Fullerton Innovation Labs as VP - Product and Risk.

An industry veteran, Shantanu Mitra is widely admired for turning around the fortunes of Fullerton India. Under his watch, AUM saw a four-fold increase and 11X growth in profitability. He is also responsible for strengthening the NBFC’s technical and analytics capabilities in consumer retail risk management. He brings to the table strong experience across the consumer retail and corporate lending book, products and geographies, including India, Singapore and Thailand.

Commenting on his appointment, Shantanu said, “India’s unsecured retail credit market is at an inflection point today, with technology transforming and disrupting the entire value chain at several points. CreditVidya's advantage lies in its ability to work with large streams of unstructured data and build risk scorecards so that lenders can lend to first-time borrowers profitably. They’ve done a fantastic job in implementing advanced analytics for credit risk assessment, with an AI platform that surpasses any other, in this domain, and has disrupted the market. This is my first time as a formal advisor to a fintech startup. At this stage, I look forward to this opportunity to be an evangelist for AI and ML to traditional banks and NBFCs. I want to help them reimagine an ecosystem that will help millions of underserved access much-needed, reasonably-priced credit.”

Arun Amarnath, VP - Product and Risk, comes from Fullerton India, with a background in unsecured retail credit analytics. In his previous role, he headed the Innovations Lab and Digital, within the unsecured retail lending business. Arun brings to the table a strong understanding of how big data, AI and machine learning can address the existing challenges in the industry across the customer life-cycle.

Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of CreditVidya commented, “These strategic appointments have been made at just the right time in our journey. Our alternative data-based underwriting platform has earned its place as the industry gold standard, being 2X as powerful as traditional credit bureau scores. I feel this is the right time to scale up the business and bridge the wide gap in access to formal credit, globally. In this journey, I look forward to the counsel from Shantanu Mitra, an industry stalwart I have always admired.

Arun’s demonstrated expertise in digital transformation and advanced analytics will play a key role in developing a strong product roadmap for the firm, which will transform the retail lending ecosystem from end-to-end.”

CreditVidya is currently the leader in the unsecured retail credit underwriting space, with over 40 public and private sector banks and NBFC partners. They rely on its industry-best suite of products, based on AI and machine learning, to underwrite new-to-credit customers, reduce delinquency, prevent fraud and cross-sell and up-sell credit products.