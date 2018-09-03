CrowdStrike launches first innovation and development center in Pune

CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region with the opening of a new Innovation and Development Center in Pune, India and the appointment of Jagdish Mahapatra as managing director Asia (India, South East Asia and North Asia).



Since the 2015 launch of its APJ operations in Sydney, Australia, CrowdStrike has experienced rapid, triple-digit growth adding new customers across the region. The company has expanded presence and growing team will support and accelerate the substantial market demand for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and response services.

CrowdStrike has appointed Jagdish Mahapatra as managing director Asia, to strengthen the company’s foothold in the region and rapidly drive new growth opportunities. Mr Mahapatra joins CrowdStrike from McAfee where he was responsible for the APAC channel, effectively building a strong partner and alliance ecosystem in the region. Prior to that, he was the managing director of McAfee India and SAARC. He also spent over 10 years with Cisco.

“The security market has changed and I’m excited to work with the company leading the charge and setting the new standard for endpoint protection. CrowdStrike’s incredible global growth demonstrates that the market is ready for a cloud-native approach to endpoint security that is far more effective and efficient in stopping breaches. India and SAARC are a strategic growth market for CrowdStrike and I’m looking forward to driving continued momentum in this region,” said Jagdish Mahapatra, managing director Asia at CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike has chosen the city of Pune to leverage partnerships with local universities as part of a long-term collaboration to address the cybersecurity talent shortage in India. CrowdStrike’s Chief Product Officer, Amol Kulkarni is a College of Engineering Pune Graduate. “Today, I’m very proud to be here in Pune to launch our CrowdStrike Innovation and Development Center, and to announce that we are partnering with the College of Engineering, Pune and Savitribai Phule Pune University Cyber Security department to offer cyber education opportunities, as well as internships,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer.

In addition to launching the Innovation and Development Center in Pune and a local team, CrowdStrike is actively expanding its partner and channel ecosystem across Asia to support its go-to-market strategy and service a rapidly growing customer base.

“As a fast-growing industry leader, CrowdStrike is continually expanding our footprint in APJ, adding resources and operations in the most high-yielding regional markets. I’m looking forward to expanding our team and customer base even further and continuing to drive explosive growth within the India and SAARC market,” Andrew Littleproud, vice president Asia Pacific and Japan.

CrowdStrike Falcon is the first and only platform that unifies next-generation antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a 24/7 threat hunting service — all delivered via a single lightweight agent. CrowdStrike Falcon’s modular approach enables customers to have integrated access to the full suite of endpoint protection capabilities, including vulnerability management, IT hygiene, threat intelligence automation, device control, and more.

The company is meeting spiking demand for its unique cloud-native solution as more and more organizations are looking to replace their AV or augment it with advanced endpoint detection and response capability.

CrowdStrike currently processes over 150 billion security events per day from throughout the world to offer security teams unprecedented threat telemetry. CrowdStrike continues to significantly expand the capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform through the addition of new cloud-native modules, like Falcon Discover for AWS, to provide customers with a comprehensive solution.