DBS announces sixth edition of Hack2Hire in India

DBS announced the sixth edition of its’ Hack2Hire programme in India. Through the initiative, DBS aims to hire over 100 of the brightest minds in emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing, AI, Machine Learning and Big Data.

In keeping with its commitment to drive digital transformation and reimagine banking, Hack2Hire 2019 will focus on the theme of ‘intelligent banking’. Taking place for the third consecutive year, the initiative has received over 44,000 applications till date. This year, Hack2Hire will look to expand its scope and target Chaos and platform stability Engineers, Mobile App Developers, Full Stack Developers, DevOps Engineers, QA Engineers, UI/UX Developers and Scrum Masters. To encourage gender diversity in tech roles, DBS will launch Hack2hire-Her. The bank has been at the forefront of advancing gender equality at the workplace. It has been consistently recognized on Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index.

The programme will consist of two parts- starting with an online technical assessment designed by DBS’ technology team to gauge the basic skill-sets required for the job. Applicants who pass this assessment will have 24 hours to solve real-life business use cases in a team setting using their technical, analytical and problem-solving skills. Successful candidates will be offered a job on the same day at DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2).

Home to a mixed workforce of 1,100 employees including software engineers, data scientists and business analysts, DAH2 is the bank’s first technology development centre outside Singapore. The hub supports the bank in strengthening its technological capabilities across regions and delivers best-in-class solutions for customers. Leveraging the nimbleness and agility of start-ups, DAH2 has built a culture of innovation and experimentation. The centre was honoured with the Centre Transformation award at the prestigious Zinnov Awards 2018. The selected candidates will receive an opportunity to harness best-in-class infrastructure, tap into the latest technology trends and work with global leaders.

Commenting on Hack2Hire 2019, Mohit Kapoor, Head, DAH2 said, “As the financial services sector is undergoing massive disruption, Artificial Intelligence and big data are instrumental in developing future-ready, customized intelligent banking solutions. India has a pool of strong tech talent with the right mindset, which orients them to think out-of-the-box to design customer-centric solutions for markets across the region.”

Kishore Poduri, ED & Head, Human Resources, DBS Bank, India said “Hack2Hire and Hack2Hire-Her have been designed to engage with premier talent and encourage them to apply their expertise creatively to develop next-gen products that are innovative, secure and resilient. We hope to build on the momentum of the previous editions and make this as a platform which tests your technology prowess.”

Soh Siew Choo, DBS’ Group Head of Consumer Banking and Big Data Analytics Technology, said ““We are proud to launch the inaugural Hack2hire-Her with the aim to build gender diversity in technology roles. We are excited to launch this platform which will motivate women in this field. We intend to increase their representation in the technology world and bring greater creativity through this initiative.”

DBS Hack2Hire is conducted in collaboration with leading technology providers Amazon Web Services, Cloudera and Pivotal.