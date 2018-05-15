Dell Technologies enhances performance for modern data center

As organizations race to capitalize on the benefits of emerging technologies ahead of their competitors, they are faced with new demands that require IT modernization to achieve higher levels of performance and automation in the data center. According to a recent ESG global survey commissioned by Dell EMC and Intel of 4,000 IT decision-makers, 81 percent agree if they do not embrace IT Transformation, their organizations no longer will be competitive in their markets. Dell Technologies is launching several new breakthrough Dell EMC storage and server products backed by a comprehensive services portfolio. Raising the bar yet again to power up the Modern Data Center, these new products are designed to address a wide range of traditional and emerging data center workloads to help customers drive better business outcomes.

“In India, the data center infrastructure hardware spending will increase by 10 per cent in the enterprise network to USD 1.442 billion this year.” said Niladri Saha, head - Primary Storage, Modern Infrastructure Team, India. “With this increase in spending and the increase in need of modern data centers, Dell EMC is delivering the Modern Data Center innovations that our customers require, with new solutions that are engineered using future-proof technology to take on the data center challenges of today and to support the next big thing that our customers are imagining for tomorrow.”

From consulting to deployment and support, from managed services to education, Dell EMC Services are available to help drive the rapid adoption and optimization of the Modern Data Center, making it easy for customers to integrate new technology and make it a productive component of their business.



Dell EMC PowerMax

Dell EMC’s PowerMax, the future of enterprise-class storage, is architected with end-to-end NVMe and a built-in, real-time machine learning engine. Building on the legendary architecture and capabilities of Dell EMC’s flagship storage system, PowerMax is the world’s fastest storage array, delivering up to 10M IOPS and 50 percent better response times – 2x faster than the nearest competitor.

Architected with end-to-end NVMe to support NVMe-over-Fabrics and high-speed, low-latency Storage Class Memory (SCM), PowerMax is not only fast, smart and efficient, but also engineered to handle the world’s most demanding application workloads.

In addition, the PowerMax OS includes a built-in machine learning engine, which makes autonomous storage a reality, leveraging predictive analytics and pattern recognition to maximize performance with no management overhead. Built-in machine learning is the only cost-effective way to leverage SCM. Dell EMC is also the only company that can provide this level of storage software intelligence – currently analyzing 425 billion data sets in real time across its high-end All-Flash customer base.

PowerMax also includes inline deduplication and enhanced compression providing up to 5:1 data reduction, while delivering industry-leading security, protection and resiliency. It achieves greater than “six nines” availability to help ensure zero downtime of business-critical applications.

Storage solutions are increasingly being consumed within converged infrastructure, namely the Dell EMC VxBlock System 1000. As the industry’s leading provider of converged infrastructure systems, Dell EMC offers expanded options for VxBlock 1000 customers who can benefit from fast, smart and efficient storage with new support for PowerMax with end-to-end NVMe and XtremIO X2 All-Flash arrays. This means that the VxBlock system breaks the physical boundaries of traditional CI and offers enterprises even greater simplicity and flexibility to help accelerate their IT and digital transformation efforts.

To speed implementation of PowerMax or VxBlock in their environment, customers can take advantage of Dell EMC ProDeploy Plus services for up to 66 percent faster deployment and up to 49 percent fewer technical support calls. Customers can also choose ProSupport Plus for consistent best-in-class support delivered across their environment and up to 75 percent faster service request response time.



Dell EMC XtremIO Replication and new entry price point

XtremIO X2 All-Flash arrays gain major updates with the new XIOS 6.1 operating system, including delivering the industry’s most efficient replication across a wide area network (WAN). X2 metadata-aware native replication is highly efficient and provides an added level of data protection for application workloads. XtremIO replication sends only unique data to the remote site to minimize bandwidth requirements by 75 percent or more, enabling potential network cost savings. XtremIO replication requires up to 38 percent less storage space at disaster recovery sites and operates with predictable performance to achieve recovery point objectives of 30 seconds.

Dell Technologies also introduced a new Dell EMC X2 entry model for customers, at up to 55 percent lower cost than the previous generation. Designed with XtremIO’s unique metadata-centric architecture with full data services including inline data reduction (in-memory space-efficient copies, deduplication and compression), XtremIO can also achieve over “five nines” availability, offering customers enterprise-grade capabilities that start at midrange prices.



Dell EMC PowerEdge MX

Dell EMC will preview PowerEdge MX, a new modular infrastructure solution for the modern data center. Designed with Dell EMC’s kinetic infrastructure, PowerEdge MX will enable customers to flexibly configure and optimize their IT infrastructure for new and emerging workloads.

Available in the second half of 2018, PowerEdge MX will bring new levels of flexibility to IT, ideal for dense virtualization, software-defined storage and networking, network functions virtualization (NFV) and big data analytic environments.