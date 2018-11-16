Digital disruption to add 1.4M new IT jobs in India by 2027: Study

To identify the best opportunities for IT professionals, Cisco commissioned International Data Corporation (IDC) to conduct a study which found that India is likely to add over 1.4 million new IT jobs by 2027.

This represents a whopping 46% growth in jobs primarily driven by emerging technologies like cybersecurity, Internet of things (IoT) and Big Data, essential digital transformation skills that organizations are seeking.

According to IDC InfoBrief, “The 20 Most Significant IT Roles You Should Consider in India” job roles like social media administrator, machine learning designer, and IoT designer are among the most in-demand job roles in the coming years.

As skill sets required in this digital age change for most industries, it’s also transforming how and where people work. As a result, IT organizations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles. This calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programs to upgrade their knowledge and grow the organization from within.

Also, witnessing its growing importance in a rapidly changing technological landscape, nearly a fifth of employees self-funded their certification courses while about 50% of them underwent some training in 2017.

According to the study, 89% of hiring managers reported a higher level of trust on candidates having certifications, while 88% of customers experienced an improvement in the level of service and support to end users.

Cisco offers some of the most sought-after IT courses which were one of the prerequisites for the 5.9 million new job postings in 2017, according to the InfoBrief.

The Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP), Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert (CCIE), Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP), CCNP Collaboration and CCNP Security were among the most requested certifications in job postings in India in the past year. These courses help candidates boost their career by acquiring new skills and qualify for higher certifications, thereby enhancing one’s future.