DXC Technology launches analytics migration factory in India

Recognizing the rapidly growing need for global enterprise clients to accelerate the migration of data and analytics to the cloud, DXC Technology announced the industry’s first Analytics Migration Factory for Microsoft Azure.

DXC opened its first factory in Bangalore, India. The company plans to establish two more Analytics Migrations Factories in Warsaw, Poland, and Manila, the Philippines, by December 2018.

DXC’s new Analytics Migration Factory provides clients with an efficient, end-to-end experience for development, delivery and ongoing support services designed for analytics workload migration solutions to Azure. The factory team in Bangalore comprises professionals with advanced skills in data science and cloud architecture, design and deployment as well as Azure skills and certifications. DXC has more than 900 Azure professional certifications, 900 analytics clients and 8,000 analytics and AI professionals worldwide.

“We’ve entered a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based innovation cycle in the digital era,” said Edward Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, at DXC. “Increasingly, global enterprises want to leverage and benefit from digital innovations like AI and machine learning for smooth, rapid and orchestrated migration of data and analytic workloads from any source to the cloud.

“Our partner, Microsoft, has built Microsoft Azure, a productive cloud platform with a wide portfolio of AI productivity tools that enable clients to unlock the value of their data and build smart applications with incredible speed and agility,” Ho continued. “DXC’s dedicated Azure factory and Azure-certified teams help clients achieve faster, more efficient and safer cloud migrations, while rapidly implementing new applications with innovative tools and integrating pre-built analytics and AI services.”

Rohan Kumar, corporate vice president, Azure Data Platform, Microsoft Corporation, said, “DXC’s Analytics Migration Factory approach is a significant advancement for companies seeking to move their analytics workloads quickly and efficiently to Microsoft Azure and open new opportunities to gain value from their data and analytics.” Kumar said that having analytics capability on a modern cloud platform will also “enable the infusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing additional insight to client businesses.”

Accelerating and driving Azure Cloud migration efficiencies

The DXC Analytics Migration Factory model accelerates and drives migration efficiencies with a deep library of cataloged methods, proven design patterns and best practices, backed by a team of trained and certified migration factory experts. DXC’s application of broader standardization on both Azure tools and select third-party components produces significant process improvements during and following migration to Azure.

Multiple factory lines address core areas of assessment, design, development, testing, and migration deployment — all supported by DXC managed services and comprehensive project management. The factory model increases migration quality and improves scheduling and productivity, while streamlining costs, governance and project execution.

The DXC Analytics Migration Factory employs DXC Bionix, the company’s secure digital-generation services delivery model that provides a comprehensive approach to intelligent automation at scale. The result is maximum performance and value, with accelerated digital transformation.

Key benefits of the DXC analytics migration factory for Microsoft Azure include:

• Complete migration solution from assessment to optimization, with an extensive set of analytics services and accelerators;

• Dedicated functional factory lines with specialized teams certified in Azure technologies and experienced in securing data in public clouds;

• Consistent and repeatable deployment methods that drive seamless integration and efficiency of the migration process to minimize business disruption;

• Mature “run” processes, tools, DevOps and detailed usage reporting for optimized management to mitigate the risks in security management, service continuity and workload support; and

• World class execution model that is complementary to DXC Cloud Services for Microsoft Azure in which specialized tools, methods and skills are deployed to transform and move applications to a hybrid IT infrastructure with Azure.

This provides organizations with the elasticity of cloud for their analytic services to enable new and deeper business insights, to try or test new analytic use cases, and to explore new technologies without incurring unnecessary deep capital outlays.

“Creating a new business model to transform an organization is not easily achieved by large enterprises,” said Ali Zaidi, research director, IT Consulting and Systems Integration Services, IDC. “These organizations are looking for ways to take advantage of new platforms using IoT and analytics solutions, without disrupting the business. The ability to migrate the analytics and data workload efficiently to these platforms, with no business disruption, helps organizations to improve analytic insight while managing risk.”