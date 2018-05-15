HPE Announces HPE SimpliVity Support to expand Hypervisor options

Latest addition to HPE’s hyperconverged portfolio gives customers multi-hypervisor capability, combined with built-in data protection, and guaranteed data efficiency for virtualized environments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V and new SimpliVity integration partner solutions as a Citrix WorkSpace Appliance Partner. The new offerings expand customer hypervisor options and simplify and enhance the ability to provide high-performance virtual applications and desktops, making it faster and easier to deliver secure digital workspaces in today’s hybrid cloud world.

Businesses are weighed down by IT infrastructure that was not designed to enable them to move faster for today’s virtual environments. HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V provides businesses with an easier IT infrastructure solution, simplifying the data center by converging servers, storage and storage networking into one simple to manage, software-defined platform. The result is increased business agility and economics of the cloud in an on-premises solution. The pre-integrated, all-flash, hyperconverged building block simplifies IT by combining all infrastructure and advanced data services for virtualized workloads—including VM-centric management and mobility, data protection and guaranteed data efficiency.

“As more Microsoft customers move toward hybrid infrastructure, it is vital to have a platform that can manage distributed systems across heterogeneous infrastructure. Furthermore, it is important for us to have a partner ecosystem giving our customers a choice of platforms. Integration of HPE SimpliVity with Windows Server 2016 and Microsoft Hyper-V makes this a reality,” said Erin Chapple, General Manager of Windows Server at Microsoft. “We are excited to have a strong partner like HPE build on Microsoft Hyper-V, giving our customers the freedom to choose between virtualization platforms for workloads and data.”

The latest HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V solution offers HPE SimpliVity customers the following core benefits:

· Enables VM centric management and mobility – HPE SimpliVity hyperconvergence enables policy-based, VM-centric management abstracted from the underlying hardware to simplify day-to-day operations. VMware customers benefit from this core value with 95 percent seeing value and IT simplification. Now Microsoft Hyper-V customers can achieve the same benefit.

· Data protection – Customers now have access to a hyperconverged solution with full-featured, built-in backup and recovery at no additional cost. These data protection features include the resilience, built-in backup, and bandwidth-efficient replication needed to ensure the highest levels of data integrity and availability, eliminating the need for legacy data protection.

· Data efficiency – Efficiency is delivered by powerful built-in data services including in-line deduplication and compression and novel data architecture to speed business continuity and enable workload mobility. Guaranteed data efficiency saves 90 percent capacity across storage and backup combined and the benefits include slashing recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) from days or hours to seconds, with a guaranteed 60-second restore for a 1 TB VM.

HPE SimpliVity 380 enables customers to deploy the industry’s most powerful hyperconverged platform with either Microsoft Hyper-V or VMWare vSphere private clouds.

“HPE SimpliVity 380 provides us with a common software-defined architecture supporting both VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V environments for our private cloud,” said Neil Bailey, Head of IT Infrastructure Enterprise Architecture and Innovation with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. “A choice in hypervisors plus the unique combination of performance, efficiency and simplicity makes the solution exactly what we need for our IT environment because it allows us to easily move and manage our applications and data on multiple public and private cloud platforms.”

“We experienced very positive high performance, remarkable backup and restore time and extremely easy processes to deploy and manage using HPE SimpliVity support for Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2016,” said Jose Campos, Virtualization IT Manager, Redes Energ Éticas Nacionais. “The centralized management and ease of use with integration in Microsoft SCVMM is a benefit since our team is familiar with the Microsoft Hyper-V interface.”

HPE SimpliVity 380 with support for Microsoft Hyper-V is immediately available from HPE and HPE global partners.

“HPE is enabling customers to extend the way they deploy and use SimpliVity with multi-hypervisor capabilities,” said Vikram K, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “Our customers value HPE SimpliVity 380’s application performance, built-in data protection, data efficiency, and ability to easily manage and activate VMs in seconds. By offering Microsoft Hyper-V, customers now have built-in data services for Enterprises ROBO and mid-market private clouds along with management, optimization, intelligence options, and flexibility.”

In addition, HPE is excited to extend our partnership with Citrix by collaborating on a HPE SimpliVity solution portfolio integration, including the new HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V, into the Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance Program. The HPE and Citrix solution is pre-integrated and pre-tested in the SimpliVity appliance, so customer don’t have to build their own solutions to deliver their virtualized applications and desktops. The appliance program makes it easy to deliver new workplace solutions and be managed seamlessly with Citrix over the lifecycle. Together, HPE and Citrix are setting the standard for customers to easily deploy digital workspaces with multi hypervisor, multi-cloud flexibility resulting in world-class digital collaboration and a borderless, productive workplace.

