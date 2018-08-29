Kronos India launches Workforce Dimensions cloud solution for workforce management

Kronos Incorporated, the global player in workforce management solutions, announced the Indian launch of the pioneering Workforce Dimensions cloud solution at its annual flagship event KronosLIVE 2018, hosted in Mumbai.

Digital transformation is moving at an unprecedented pace, prompting firms to reassess the manner in which business is conducted. Addressing the changing work culture and patterns, Workforce Dimensions empowers today’s managers with real time workforce data. Furthermore, it enables supervisors unburden administrative work and focus on achieving stronger business outcomes and allows employees to take control of their work-life balance. With Workforce Dimensions Kronos is redefining the future of workforce management: every facet of the solution, from a breakthrough user interface (UI) to its embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, has been re-imagined to help organizations drive better business outcomes.

Workforce Dimensions functions on a three-vector approach: ‘Work your Way, Work Smarter and Work in a Modern Cloud’, made possible through industry-first technologies and smart cloud computing.

The first workforce management solution to incorporate a fully responsive UI, Workforce Dimensions provides the same engaging user experience across devices – allowing employees and managers’ unprecedented control over how they want to consume information. Users are enabled with one-click actions which make common workflows simple, including submitting and approving time-off requests, timecard approvals, shift-swaps and more. Collaborative Self-scheduling empowers employees to express where, when, and how much they want to work thereby driving employee engagement to a whole new level.

Workforce Dimensions is transforming the role of the frontline managers through AI and advanced machine learning. Another industry first, a personal digital consultant, Workforce Advisor, uses AI and advanced machine learning to automate daily, time-consuming decisions, dramatically increasing the time managers spend on more strategic initiatives. Proactive Compliance continually projects up-to-the-minute timekeeping data into the future, identifying and alerting managers to potential compliance risks hours and even days before an issue surfaces.

Advanced forecasting powered with AI and machine learning improves volume forecast accuracy by as much as 25 percent, resulting in higher quality schedules. Not only does this dramatically reduce operating costs, but leads to more accurate schedules and drive revenue through improved productivity and customer service. Real-time, embedded analytics – including over 150 pre-configured key performance indicators – for the first time give frontline managers the analytical tools they need to optimize workforce operations and deliver strategic labor insights to their organizations.

Built on the Kronos D5 platform, Workforce Dimensions has an innovative cloud architecture designed from the ground up to handle the massive real-time computational challenges of processing global enterprise workforce management data. The Kronos D5 platform features an open Application Program Interface (API) platform for easy integrations and extensions; a foundational artificial intelligence engine which enables predictive and intelligent solutions; lightning fast in-memory computing with the ability to process large volumes of data in seconds; a domain model with flexible and adaptable rules that manage suite interactions; and a unified information architecture that eliminates the need for data warehousing and simplifies access to analytics for all users.

Kronos has leveraged partnerships with leading technology providers such as Google and Microsoft to use the Kronos D5 platform to develop product extensions to Workforce Dimensions. Workforce Dimensions will integrate with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams to simplify daily tasks. Outlook integration makes it quick and easy for managers to respond to employee requests directly via actionable email messages and the Teams chat bot integration will support voice requests, allowing users to access work information, such as their schedule, simply by speaking.

The Kronos D5 platform powers Workforce Dimensions using Google Cloud Platform, leveraging Google Cloud’s substantial investments in global infrastructure, security, and ongoing innovation. Google Calendar integration allows users to download and share work schedules, while integration with Google Sheets makes it simple to export and share reports with colleagues.

Kronos is also working collaboratively with leading global human capital management providers Oracle, SAP, and others on pre-built connectors to their applications. These connectors will give organizations access to existing integrations to shorten implementation cycles and move data seamlessly between the applications. Kronos worked with global customers across sectors to re-imagine what could be done in a next generation workforce management solution, as a part of the early adopter program. Some Workforce Dimensions early adopters who are currently implementing the product include BorgWarner, GATE Petroleum Company, London Energy, Things Remembered, Tru Blu Beverages, and University of Colorado Boulder.

With an overwhelming global adoption rate, Workforce Dimensions has been launched in India following half a million global implementations of Workforce Dimensions licenses for hourly and salaried employees, in the first two quarters of availability

Speaking at the launch, Neil J. Solomon, VP-LATAM APAC, Kronos Incorporated said, “Workforce management has undergone a great degree of change, with technology remaining at the heart of this disruption. While technology is crucial in mapping productivity, efficiency and costs, the aggregated data can be leveraged to map workforce metrics. Workforce Dimensions caters to the growing need for analytics which empowers the employer with relevant real time information which further helps in decision making. This unburdens supervisors from administrative tasks and enables them to leverage workforce data to influence business outcomes and allows employees to take control of their work-life balance. Workforce Dimensions has been adopted by a half a million organizations globally, in the first two quarters and we are confident that organizations in India will also see value in equipping themselves with such cutting-edge technology.”

With India’s growing and evolving workforce, there is a strong need to have a WFM platform that can address both the changing needs of the management and employees. We are proud to introduce our latest global innovation - the Workforce Dimensions, in the Indian market. While workforce management solutions cater to employee engagement, mapping labour costs and productivity amongst other features, the new Workforce Dimensions goes a step further with analytics, Artificial Intelligence & in-memory compute, enabling organizations to take remedial actions that ensure business continuity and growth.” said James Thomas, country manager, Kronos Incorporated. He added, “Kronos will continue to support all its existing customers, while adding the latest functionalities to the current product. We are happy to announce our very first Workforce Dimensions customer Viacom18. ”

Aligned with this year’s theme for KronosLIVE, ‘New Dimensions in Work’, the event hosted engaging sessions on sector specific trends, led by Kronos customers and industry leaders. The KronosLIVE platform offered Kronos’ clientele a detailed insight into Kronos’ solutions, allowing them to explore what’s trending and ground-breaking in the field of workforce management solutions. The event was presided over by Guest Speaker, Chetan Bhagat.