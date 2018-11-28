Meeting automation platform category to grow to USD 3B by 2023: Report

A new report by Aragon Research has identified Meeting Automation Platform (MAP) software as an emerging category of enterprise technology.

MAP represents a new business automation software category that transforms traditional manual and spreadsheet-driven meeting processes.

A MAP is an application that automates the workflow associated with pre-meeting planning, scheduling and logistics, in-meeting management and post-meeting analysis of B2B meetings.

MAP offerings often leverage cloud-based deployment, enabling them to scale easily to meet the needs of demanding enterprises, from thousands to millions of meetings every year. MAPs support security, APIs and integrations with sales and marketing automation software. MAPs are used for a wide range of environments.

Executives in all industries know that increasing the number and quality of strategic B2B meetings has a direct impact on business growth.

However, prior to the emergence of MAP, the limitations of manual scheduling processes made it difficult for enterprise executives to increase engagements with prospects, customers, partners and suppliers to drive revenue pipeline. Successfully managing, scheduling, conducting and evaluating these strategic meetings is often the first hurdle to advancing the sales process and improving the customer journey.

Parallelling the rise of CRM software from a need to track and manage account relationships in one venue, the need for MAP is evidenced by the lack of a single, intuitive solution to automate and analyze all strategic business meetings.

According to Aragon Research, the MAP Category is projected to grow to $3B by 2023. The research firm also predicts that, by the end of 2021, 50 percent of large enterprises will have a MAP initiative underway or fully implemented.

“As we see an increasing demand for MAPs over the next several years, enterprises will need to know where to turn for meeting automation,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst of Aragon Research. “Jifflenow has emerged as a pioneer in the category, helping to drive the MAP market and power the modern intelligent enterprise.”

Jifflenow, based in San Jose, Calif., is trusted by a growing roster of hundreds of the biggest enterprises in industries like technology, telecom, financial services and healthcare. Jifflenow enables customers to manage thousands of strategic meetings every day.

“We are enthusiastic about the promising future of the Meeting Automation Platform (MAP) category and Jifflenow’s leading position within it,” said Hari Shetty, Jifflenow founder and CEO. “Our recent explosive growth indicates that enterprises are recognizing the need for a better way to plan, execute and analyze strategic B2B meetings that positively impact their top line.”

The MAP category announcement follows on the heels of Jifflenow’s appointment of three key executives to lead Finance and Operations, Marketing and Products. Jifflenow will attend EventTech in Las Vegas Nov. 12-14, 2018.