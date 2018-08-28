NVIDIA, NITI Aayog partner to support Movehack

NIVIDIA announced its partnership with the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) to support MoveHack, the government think tank’s Global Mobility Hackathon. An integral part of NITI Aayog’s first Move: Global Mobility Summit, the hackathon will be a platform for driven individuals and teams to collaborate and produce ideas, solutions and prototypes to solve some of the most pressing issues impacting urban mobility in the country today.

NVIDIA’s technology is at the forefront of modern artificial intelligence, powering a form of AI called deep learning in which machines learn from data to write software. As the deep learning partner of MoveHack, NVIDIA will provide participants with graphics processing unit (GPU) and deep learning technologies, as well as remote access to NVIDIA DGX systems, purpose built deep learning supercomputers.

Participants will also have the chance to be mentored by NVIDIA experts, including Mukundhan Srinivasan, Deep Learning Solutions Architect at NVIDIA; Bharatkumar Sharma, Senior Solutions Architect at NVIDIA; and super- mentor Dr. Simon See, Director of the NVIDIA Technology Center. Two winners from the teams participating in the deep learning category will be awarded NVIDIA Titan V graphics cards to turbo-charge their AI work.

Vishal Dhupar, managing director, NVIDIA South Asia said, “The growth of the Indian economy, along with rapid urbanization, make innovations in mass mobility a matter of national importance. NVIDIA is partnering with NITI Aayog to help solve this grand challenge using AI and deep learning.”