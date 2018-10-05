PayPal launches merchant-focused app- PayPal for Business

Global technology platform and digital payments leader, PayPal, announced the launch of its first merchant-focused app in India, PayPal for Business. This app will help small/medium merchants and freelancers conduct their domestic and cross border business on the go backed by PayPal’s robust risk and security platform.

Being agile is one of the key requirements for small/medium businesses and freelancers, and the app makes available to them computed sales insights, professional invoicing capabilities and scope to accept payments in multiple currencies from across the world.

Speaking on the app launch, Narsi Subramanian, Director -Growth, PayPal India, said, “Our focus is to enable payments in a convenient and safe manner and help merchants and freelancers grow their business. The PayPal for Business app solves some of the most common problems faced by SMEs and freelancers. It empowers them to run their business seamlessly and goes beyond just processing payments. India has the second-highest number of freelancers in the world, and the SME sector is growing rapidly as the spirit of entrepreneurship continues to soar. With the penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, our merchants are increasingly adopting a mobile-first go-to-market strategy. PayPal for Business is aimed at catering to these merchants in making their lives easier and helping them conduct their business on the go.”

With the launch of the new app, PayPal aims to tackle the entire backend of small businesses through technology.

Some of the key features of the PayPal for Business app are:

Sales Insights: A dashboard which helps merchants track their business performance, review their comparative performance year on year, number of transactions and average order value among other details.

Invoicing: Merchants will be able to easily create, draft, preview and send invoices on the go, helping them receive payments in a timely manner and avoid delays.

View multi-currency balance: Merchants can view their balance in all currencies, enabling a single integration for domestic and cross-border payments.

Issue refunds: The app enables merchants to issue refunds, ensuring a better experience for their customers.