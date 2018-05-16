Pegasystems, LinkedIn partner to better engage with potential buyers

Pegasystems a player in customer engagement software, announced an agreement with LinkedIn Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Matched Audiences to integrate with Pega Sales Automation and Pega Marketing software. With access to LinkedIn capabilities within Pega applications, Pega clients now have a convenient and powerful way to connect with potential buyers, inform their sales and marketing strategies, and close more deals.

Smart sellers and marketers regularly turn to LinkedIn to understand and engage the complex matrix of decision makers at targeted organizations. Pega clients can now view LinkedIn profiles and engage buyers via native LinkedIn capabilities within Pega’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) sales and marketing applications. Pega software uses the AI-powered Pega® Customer Decision Hub to analyze customer interactions with brands in real time and suggest the next-best action to take with each targeted prospect on LinkedIn.

Pega Sales Automation users can be more productive with integrated LinkedIn Sales Navigator capabilities that enable them to:

● Grow contacts by reviewing relevant LinkedIn profiles and organizational matrixes within Pega Sales Automation and saving leads for later use.

● Stay up to date on prospect changes by viewing LinkedIn profiles and feed updates directly on Pega contact profile pages.

● Send LinkedIn InMails to prospects from Pega Sales Automation using real-time icebreakers such as noting if they were mentioned in the news.

Practitioners using Pega Marketing will be able to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their paid media strategies by tapping into LinkedIn Matched Audiences capabilities to:

● Identify the right audiences on LinkedIn with Pega AI capabilities based on a customer’s propensity to buy.

● Target with contextually relevant ads at the optimal time on LinkedIn using Pega’s AI-powered recommendations.

● Update LinkedIn audiences and adjust content and offers in real time based on prospects’ latest interactions with the brand.

Pega provides a unified CRM suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer service powered by its AI-driven decision hub. Built on Pega® Platform, Pega’s applications enable clients to constantly anticipate customers’ changing needs and provide personalized next-best-action recommendations throughout the customer journey. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, on any channel, Pega clients increase customer satisfaction while enhancing customer lifetime value.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Matched Audiences tap into the power of LinkedIn's 560M+ member network to help businesses find and build relationships with prospects and customers through social selling and marketing.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator is available today within Pega Sales Automation, while LinkedIn Matched Audiences will be available within Pega Marketing by the end of 2018. The integrations will be demonstrated live at the PegaWorld annual user conference held June 3-6, 2018, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

LinkedIn will be the official sponsor of the Social Media Lounge in the Tech Pavilion during PegaWorld. In addition, LinkedIn senior director Mike Weir will participate on a panel discussion at the event on Tuesday, June 5 titled “The CRM Partner Ecosystem.”

“The proliferation of digital channels makes today’s buyer a constantly moving target for marketers and salespeople. Pega helps engage prospects with the next-best action in real time – even as they jump from channel to channel,” said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. “Our integration with LinkedIn gives Pega clients a valuable option to connect into the predominant business networking community inside Pega’s leading CRM software.”