Postman announces major updates to its app

Postman, provider of the only complete API development environment (or ADE), announced major updates to its ubiquitous Postman app. Starting immediately, all Postman free users will be able to create Postman teams, use team workspaces and use all of Postman’s valuable collaboration features. Prior to this update, teams were available exclusively to customers of Postman’s paid plans, Pro and Enterprise. With today’s release, all Postman users will be able to use the same features of Postman previously enjoyed by paid users and in quantities scaled for individuals and small projects.

In addition, Postman 6.2 includes a new feature called Sessions, which allows teams to work more effectively through the addition of session-specific collection, environment and global variables. Session variables are not synced to the cloud, allowing developers to work comfortably with sensitive information while knowing it will stay local to their Postman instance. This gives developers more flexibility in working with APIs in Postman and reduces security concerns.

“Teams are the foundation of API development,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. “Now, every developer can invite their entire team to Postman, improving collaboration and making their API workflow more effective.”

“We were one of the original beta testers when Postman first introduced the team collaboration feature,” said Todd Parsnick, technical supervisor at UCSF, Eureka. ”Our team has found collaboration invaluable, so it’s great to see this feature available to individuals and small teams via the free Postman app.”