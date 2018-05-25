Red Hat certifies multiple Ribbon NFV on Open Stack Platform 10

Ribbon Communications, a global player in secure and intelligent cloud communications, has announced that its Session Border Controller Software Edition (SBC SWe), Insight Element Management System (EMS) and Centralized Policy and Routing Software Edition (PSX SWe) are certified on Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10. Ribbon’s relationship with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions that bring Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) to the market, includes membership in the Red Hat Connect for Technology Partners and Red Hat Connect for Business Partners programs.

“Strong ecosystem collaboration matters for NFV deployments and we’re pleased to partner with Red Hat in this area,” said Kevin Riley, EVP, CTO and Advanced R&D, Ribbon. “We have already deployed our SBC SWe as a Virtual Network Function (VNF) running on Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 in a Tier 1 North American service provider and are actively working with other providers.”

Riley added, “Our other newly certified VNFs, the Element Management System and centralized policy and routing solution are also being tested and deployed in leading operators around the world.”

Ribbon’s SBC SWe for distributed access and interconnect network edge applications can be deployed in any virtual or cloud environment without compromising scale and performance – no truck roll needed. The Insight Element Management System provides centralized, efficient management of all the elements in a customer's network previously associated with Ribbon. The Centralized Policy and Routing solution provides intelligent, centralized policy and routing as a more efficient way to manage the security, complexity and cost of routing calls across any operator's network.

These advanced solutions are Ribbon’s most recent Red Hat-certified Virtual Network Functions, joining its C3 Call Session Controller VNF, Advanced Media Software (AMS) VNF for media interworking & transcoding applications and Converged Intelligent Messaging (CIM) VNF for voicemail and messaging applications. Additionally, Ribbon’s VNF Manager enables lifecycle management of Ribbon and third party VNFs and has been certified for Red Hat OpenStack Platform virtualized infrastructure manager.

“NFV adoption and migration to the telco cloud are critical to the advancement and success of the industry as whole, and a strong ecosystem delivering robust, interoperable solutions is a major facilitator,” said Radhesh Balakrishnan, General Manager, OpenStack, Red Hat. “We’re pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Ribbon to bring the value to customers betting on our open source-based solutions to meet their needs.”

Red Hat’s NFV solution is based on fully open source components; its OpenStack Platform 10 also supports DPDK Accelerated Open V-Switch (OVS) and SR-IOV for high performance media processing.

