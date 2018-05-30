Virtusa launches innovation lab for Pegasystems Solutions

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital engineering and IT outsourcing services that accelerates business outcomes for its clients, today announced the launch of its Pega Technology Innovation Lab, a first-of-its-kind center focused on digital process automation (DPA) research and innovation, in Hyderabad, India. The lab will leverage Virtusa’s deep understanding of the Pega® Platform, with Virtusa’s rich engineering heritage and deep domain expertise, to develop and implement innovative Pega DPA solutions to accelerate digital business transformation journeys for its clients.

Digital process automation, including modernizing and re-engineering process and service architectures, is core to helping organizations extract the maximum value from their digital investments. Virtusa’s Innovation Lab is aimed at helping clients understand and capitalize on opportunities for digitally enhancing their business processes to drive innovations, increase business agility, and create competitive advantage. The lab will focus on developing scalable Pega-based solutions that seamlessly integrate front and back office operations, bring in workflow intelligence and automation, and leverage real-time analytics.

"We are very excited about this new investment that not only strengthens our DPA innovation velocity, but also reaffirms our commitment to being a partner of choice for Pega-led DPA solutions. Our new Pega Technology Innovation Lab will improve how we empower our teams to learn, collaborate, and build Pega solutions that deliver best-in-class customer experiences,” said John Gillis, co-founder and executive vice president, Client Services and Business Development, Virtusa. “We have continuously made significant investments in Pega product development and building IP solutions on the Pega Platform, and we are committed to maintaining our leadership position in helping enterprises transform digitally. Our new lab will help us quickly bring to market the next generation of digital process automation and industry solutions for clients.”

The lab provides an environment for clients to ideate, create business cases and proof-of-concepts, and develop and test next-generation solutions that enable them to capitalize and derive the maximum value from their Pega-based tools.

Features of Virtusa’s Pega Technology Innovation Lab include:

A collaborative workspace for our clients to co-create and co-innovate Pega-based solutions, driven through a unique sandbox environment that facilitates ideation, design-thinking, prototyping, and testing of new solution concepts.

A Pega Solutions Center of Excellence that works closely with on-site client facing teams to funnel new innovations through the lab, including Pega’s artificial intelligence (AI), user interface design (UI), and user experience design (UX) capabilities, as well as Pega Robotics, Pega Customer Decision Hub, and Virtusa’s own business solutions.

“Businesses are facing increasingly complex challenges that require innovative technology solutions to achieve success,” said Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems. “Working with trusted and committed partners like Virtusa is an integral part of delivering optimal solutions. This new facility represents both Virtusa’s longstanding commitment to Pega implementation, as well as continued innovation in the areas that matter most to our clients.”

Since 2000, Virtusa has served Global 2000 clients through its integrated set of end-to-end DPA offerings, enabling them to achieve customer-centricity, productivity, and targeted business outcomes. With hundreds of global transformation programs built on the Pega Platform, Virtusa has made significant investments in building IP solutions and engineering rigor to support its service delivery. Additionally, Virtusa’s ongoing focus on DPA solutions leverages predictive and decision analytics, mobility, and social media to shape the changing dynamics of customer-supplier relationships from the process improvement perspective.

Virtusa has achieved several distinctions for its capabilities and work, including winning multiple Pega Partner awards; being named a leader among BPM service providers by analyst firm Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016; a winner of an IDC FinTech Real Results award for successful implementation of a leading edge digital transformation program; and a recipient of the 2017 Stevie American Business Award for Most Innovative Technology Company of the Year.

Pegasystems is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Built on its Pega Platform, Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected software empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Pega’s industry-leading capabilities in CRM and BPM are powered by advanced AI and robotic automation to help the world’s leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.