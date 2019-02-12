Virtusa, NASSCOM collaborate to host HR forum at Hyderabad

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT outsourcing services that accelerates business outcomes for its clients organized an HR forum in collaboration with NASSCOM at its Hyderabad facility to discuss the evolution of Human Resource in the digital age and its impact on business.

The event was aligned to the theme ‘The Shift Towards Digital HR’, which strives to re-shuffle the way Human Resource Management functions by sharing in-depth insights on the latest digital technologies that are disrupting and impacting the HR landscape globally.

The session saw senior HR leadership from Virtusa and HR practitioners from the industry come together along with eminent delegates to share insights on the new-age digital capabilities in the HR space. The session provided an exclusive opportunity for all the attendees to connect and understand each other’s perspectives.