AMD Zen 2 leak suggests 7nm Ryzen 3 processors

AMD has been running away with it recently. They’ve made some massive leaps forward in the quality of their product offering while managing to remain the value product in the market, pricing itself well below Intel.

The most recent AMD leak points towards a Ryzen 3 chip with 8-cores and a 4-4.5GHz clock speed. This isn’t a massive boost over the current speeds we’re used to saying but this is very early days so we haven’t seen full optimisation just yet.

Having said that, the chip is still reportedly very unstable so it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

If AMD is close to pulling this off, this would be a real blow to Intel as they’re struggling to get 10mn processors into the market. The current Ryzen 2 processors are built upon 12nm architecture, so a jump to 7 would be an extremely impressive feat.

We’re probably not going to be seeing these chips until mid-2019 at the earliest, but we do know that AMD’s EPYC server-grade processors already make use of the 7nm process on the Zen 2 architecture.

Intel is due to refresh their Coffee Lake line up at some point soon too, but these signs from AMD indicate that its certainly maintaining an aggressive stance towards every angle of the processor market, from the low-end consumer all the way up to server level.