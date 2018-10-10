Android Jelly Bean users will no longer be able to update Google Chrome

The most recent version of the Google Chrome Android app heavily suggests that the future versions of Google Chrome will not be supported on Android Devices running Jelly Bean.

This finding comes from the team over at XDA Developers and suggests that the new commit within the code of the latest version is going to enforce this change. Currently at device running 4.1 or newer is able to run and update Chrome, but it looks like this is set to change to devices that are running 4.4 (KitKat) or later.

While the vast majority of Android devices are running Kitkat or later versions, there is still roughly 3.2 percent of Android devices using Jelly Bean. Considering Android’s latest numbers that could be roughly 32 million devices.

While we don’t know when exactly this update is coming, it’s going to be pretty soon.