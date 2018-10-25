B'luru-based cryptocurrency firm Unocoin’s ATM seized, co-founders held

Virtual currency exchange company Unocoin recently installed its first Bitcoin ATM in Bengaluru's Kemp Fort mall. However, before it could even take off, the city's cyber crime police arrested the co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of the company. The police has also seized the Unocoin's ATM.

The 37-year-old co-founder Harish BV was arrested on Tuesday. Subsequently, the cyber crime department also arrested the CEO Sathvik Vishwanath. According to media reports, Unocoin had installed the cryptocurrency kiosk at the Kemp Fort mall without necessary approval from the state government.

GOI's stand on cryptocurrency remains stringent. While announcing the Union Budget this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had stated cryptocurrency is not legal tender in the country.

Swaroop Anand, the Advocate representing directors of Unocoin, said, “The matter is hitherto sub judice and hence, it is best if we refrain from commenting further. There has been some misunderstanding, as cryptocurrencies are not the legal tender but it is still not illegal to transact in the same. We have always persevered to spread the right information and educate our users on the risks involved. Our faith in the legal proceedings still stands and we are willing to cooperate with the authorities."

Earlier, the official handle of Unocoin said in a tweet the machine has been temporarily moved.