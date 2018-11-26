Cryptocurrency update: Ohio becomes first state to accept taxes in Bitcoin

2018 has been remarkably bad for cryptocurrencies as prices have continued to tumble hard.

The situation from a regulatory standpoint also seems bad as countries including China and India have maintained their stance against the use of cryptocurrencies.

However, the U.S. state of Ohio has given a good news to crypto-enthusiasts and businesses operating in the blockchain space.

The state of Ohio as announced that from 26 November onwards, it will allow businesses to pay their taxes in cryptocurrency.

The businesses who want to opt for this can register on OhioCrypto.com and pay all kinds of taxes using Bitcoin. The Ohio government has collaborated with Bitpay, a company which will handle the technical side of crypto transactions and convert the received tax payments to USD for the state treasury.

At this moment, the state has allowed only businesses operating in Ohio to use pay taxes in cryptocurrency. The state has announced that this will be later extended to individuals residing in the state.

While OhioCrypto.com will only accept bitcoin for now, the website mentions that it “looks forward to adding more cryptocurrencies in the future.”

The idea of accepting taxes in crytocurrency in addition to state-issued currency was put forth by Ohio's current state treasurer, Josh Mandel, who says the move will give boost to Ohio as a center for technological innovation in the payments space.

It is to be noted that Ohio was not the first state to consider legalizing bitcoin for tax payments. U.S. states including Arizona, Georgia, and Illinois proposed similar bills, but those were rejected in early stages.