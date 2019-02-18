Dell EMC speeds up backups and restores in its storage appliances

Dell EMC has introduced new software for its Data Domain and Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IPDA) products that it claims will improve backup and restore performance from anywhere from 2.5 times to four times the previous version.

Data Domain is Dell EMC’s purpose-built data deduplicating backup appliance, originally purchased by EMC long before the merger of the two companies. The IPDA is a converged solution that offers complete backup, replication, recovery, deduplication, with cloud extensibility.

Performance is the key feature Dell is touting with Data Domain OS 6.2 and IDPA 2.3 software. Dell says Data Domain on-premises restores are up to 2.5 times faster than prior versions, while data restoration from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud to an on-premises Data Domain appliance can be up to four times faster.

In addition, Dell is making Native Cloud Disaster Recovery available across the entire IDPA family, enabling failover to a cloud environment with end-to-end orchestration and sparing customers from having to set up maintain a secondary site for disaster recovery.

Dell also now offers expanded Cloud Tier support for backups and restoration. It has added Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud, on top of support for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage, IBM Cloud Open Storage, and other cloud backup and storage services.

There is also a new Free-space Estimator Tool for Cloud Tier to assess how much capacity is needed on a cloud services provider, which should help customers get a rein on cloud storage costs.

For mid-sized companies, Dell has increased the storage capacity of its entry-level DD3300 appliance for up to 32TB capacity in a 2U appliance, and has added support for 10GbitE networking and Fibre Channel links to a Virtual Tape Library.

Finally, Data Domain Virtual Edition (running on x86 servers or in the public cloud) has added support for AWS GovCloud, Azure Government Cloud, and Google Cloud Platform.