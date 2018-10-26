Dubber brings call recording to IBM Watson

Melbourne-headquartered Dubber has signed a deal with IBM that will see Dubber's cloud-based call recording solution combined with Watson artificial intelligence (AI).

The call recording service vendor signed an embedded solution agreement (ESA) with IBM for a combined solution, called cognitive listening and recording (CCL&R), expected to deliver an "innovative" software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to customers.

The solution enables companies to meet industry compliance requirements, understand and capture the sentiment of all customer interactions, improve Net Promoter Scores as well as help identify new revenue opportunities from improved business processes.

"The agreement with IBM is part of our core strategy of working closely with global IT and telecommunications leaders to establish Dubber as the pre-eminent cloud solution for the provision of call recording and associated technologies," said Steve McGovern, CEO at Dubber.

The solution will be initially promoted in Asia Pacific with publicly-listed Dubber and IBM working together to target clients globally, including telecommunications service providers where appropriate.

“Our agreement with Dubber is an example of how IBM is transforming its partner engagement model by harnessing the power of AI to turn data into new ways of doing business,” said Anthone Withers, head of SaaS, IBM Australia and New Zealand.

“I see great opportunity in combining IBM Watson with a solution that enables clients to access (and use) unstructured voice data which has historically been difficult to access.

"Now, we can capture, transcribe, playback and interpret the sentiment of every customer call and/or meeting.”