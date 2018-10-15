Google Cloud's recent announcements that IT managers need to know

Google has rolled out a bunch of networking features recently that make life easier for IT managers. From API monitoring to dual-region cloud storage, the announcements are crucial for IT that relies on Google services for their workloads.

Integration of API monitoring tool with Google Cloud services

Two years after Google acquired the API monitoring platform, Apigee, the company has recently announced new extensions that hep integrate it with Google Cloud services, including BigQuery, Cloud Firestore, Pub/Sub, Cloud Storage and Spanner.

API monitoring is becoming a crucial operation due to the rising dependence on APIs in modern IT systems. In this context, Apigee can help IT teams to get detailed information on how their APIs are performing. By having access to precise data, this makes it convenient for IT to troubleshoot any issues that may arise. Up until now, Google's API monitoring service was available as a beta tool but with this announcement, the service is extended to all Apigee users.

Dual-regional cloud storage

Google has also introduced new cloud storage updates that gives IT more control over how and where the data is stored. Now, IT management can choose to store its data in a dual-regional cloud storage location. With storage of data in a dual-regional location, enterprises get continuity features of geo-redundant storage.

Low-latency access to dual-regional storage and resources can be particularly advantageous for big data workloads and analytics. According to Google, in case of a regional failure, dual-regional storage and resources ensures continuity for users in regaining access to data in cloud storage.

“With this new option, you write to a single dual-regional bucket without having to manually copy data between primary and secondary locations. No replication tool is needed to do this and there are no network charges associated with replicating the data, which means less overhead for you storage administrators out there. In the event of a region failure, we transparently handle the failover and ensure continuity for your users and applications accessing data in Cloud Storage,” said Google in a statement.

Cloud Identity for app user authentication

Google has also announced three new services that help enterprises integrate Cloud Identity with their existing solutions. Cloud Identity for Customers and Partners lets developers create identity and access management services into their apps and is currently in beta phase. Cloud Identity service lets developers authenticate app users in numerous ways, including email and password, Twitter, Facebook, their phones, SAML, OIDC and others. Google says that it will provide both client-side and server-side SDKs, supporting Node.ja, Java, Python and other languages.

Cloud NAT (network address translation)

Google's another launch, known as Cloud NAT (network address translation) allows Google Cloud Platform virtual machine (VM) instances to connect to the internet even if they don't have external, public IP addresses. Cloud NAT implements outbound network address translation, which allows Google Cloud Platform VMs to reach the internet. Cloud NAT will provide support for Google Compute Engine VMs and Google Kubernetes Engine containers. It supports both manual mode for developers to specify their IPs and automatic mode wherein IPs are given automatically.

“With the beta release of Cloud NAT, our new Google-managed Network Address Translation service, you can provision your application instances without public IP addresses while also allowing them to access the internet—for updates, patching, config management, and more—in a controlled and efficient manner,” said Google in a statement.