Huawei, ZTE banned from providing 5G tech in Australia

Huawei has been banned by the Australian Government from providing 5G technology to Australia.

The Chinese networking and telecommunications equipment provider has published the news on its Twitter account on 23 August saying that both Huawei and ZTE had been informed of the news by the government.

"This is an extremely disappointing result for consumers," the company stated. "Huawei is a world leader in 5G. Has safely and securely delivered wireless technology in Australia for close to 15 years."

According to a statement issued by the office of Senator Mitch Fifield and acting Minister for Home Affairs Scott Morrison, the government has undertaken an extensive review of the national security risks to 5G networks.

"5G requires a change in the way the network operates compared to previous mobile generations. These changes will increase the potential for threats to our telecommunications networks, and these threats will increase over time as more services come online," read the statement.

“The security of 5G networks will have fundamental implications for all Australians, as well as the security of critical infrastructure, over the next decade,” Morrison said.

Last year, the Government introduced the Telecommunications Sector Security Reforms (TSSR) to provide a framework for Australia’s security agencies and industry to share sensitive information on threats to telecommunications networks.

Some of the measures include "the ability to intervene and issue directions in cases where there are significant national security concerns that cannot be addressed through other means".

The Government considers that the involvement of vendors who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law, may risk failure by the carrier to adequately protect a 5G network from unauthorised access or interference, the statement read.

In July, Reuters reported that Australia was preparing to ban Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for its planned 5G broadband network after its intelligence agencies raised concerns that Beijing could force the Chinese telco to hand over sensitive data, two sources said.

Huawei had promised that Canberra will have complete oversight of 5G network equipment, which could include base stations, towers and radio transmission equipment.