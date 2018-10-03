Instagram down two days after getting a new boss

The photo-sharing app Instagram crashed and people were left with a pop-up message saying “Couldn’t refresh feed”.

After two days of appointment of the new head at Instagram and roughly a week after its co-founder quit the company, it is said to be one of the biggest crashes for the photo-sharing app in the recent years. It has been reported that the recent Facebook hack could have led to access for Instagram profiles as well. However, this report is just a speculation as of now.

The co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger had resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of Instagram roughly around last week without explaining much details about their decisions. However, they mentioned that they are taking time off to explore “Curiosity and creativity again”.

The photo-sharing company was acquired by the social media giant Facebook for $1 billion in 2012, after which there has been several reports of ‘Tension’ with Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. Citing anonymous sources, The Wall Street Journal reported that Systrom and Krieger had "clashed" with Facebook's leadership — specifically over "Instagram's autonomy".

Taking the new role, Adam Mosseri, announced at the micro-blogging site Twitter, "Humbled and excited by the new role leading Instagram." He also mentioned co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger for all the things they have done for Instagram.

A statement released by Instagram said, “Adam began his career as a designer, managed his own design consultancy, and then joined the Facebook design team in 2008. Since he joined, he moved from design into product management, and spent time working on Mobile, then News Feed, and most recently, we recruited him to Instagram. In his role leading Instagram, Adam will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations.”