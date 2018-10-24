Java SE’s OpenJDK could be headed to GitHub

OpenJDK, the basis for Oracle’s edition of standard Java (Java SE), soon could be hosted on GitHub, a move that could aid Java developers.
Currently, repos for the OpenJDK project are on an Oracle-hosted Mercurial server. But Project Skara, which is an ongoing effort to examine new infrastructure for OpenJDK, could have the repos moving over to Git-based repos, including possibly GitHub or other host.
By using GitHub, developers would have access to familiar resources being used to develop the JDK itself. Microsoft-owned GitHub’s management, meanwhile, is interested in becoming a tool used in the enterprise, he added.
A decision to move would be made in the OpenJDK community, Saab said. It could happen in the timeframe of JDK 12, which is due in March 2019, or possibly afterward.
By moving OpenJDK to GitHub, OpenJDK would be in company with the enterprise variant of Java. Oracle’s Java Enterprise Edition (EE) repos already had been hosted on GitHub. That project has since been succeeded by Jakarta EE at the Eclipse Foundation. But it, too, can be found on GitHub.