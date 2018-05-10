Karnataka Elections 2018: Chunavana app eases your polling day woes

Karnataka will go to polls on the 12th of May, to seal the deal for the leadership of the state for the next four years. But the battle is far from over, as polling day presents new challenges for the voters, which may lead to low turnout.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjiv Kumar has left no stone unturned. He launched an app, Chunavana, to help citizens find their respective polling booths in their constituencies.

Developed by Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre, the app acts as a one-stop shop dashboard for all the information regarding your constituencies, polling stations, candidates contesting, booth officers, etc.

The app provides a separate tab where you can find the length of the queue on the day of the polls.

The app gives a detailed election schedule, down to the results day. The app has also managed to condense the information of 56,696 polling stations, where you can get the information on contesting candidates—Name, the party represented, age and education details. However, there is no mention of the work done in the previous term.

Also, you can get the details of your polling station, serial number etcetera, by entering your electoral photo ID card (EPIC) number. Once at the information page, you’ll find the navigate button, with a GIS view to the polling station, along with a traffic analysis.

Additionally, physically challenged and senior citizens can book a wheelchair through the app—with EPIC number, mobile number and an OTP generated on the device and email address—to be made available at the polling station.

The app also gives you an update on the GIS View about the nearest police station and health facilities in case of an emergency.

The app has been downloaded 10,000+ times on Google Play Store and has so far garnered positive reviews on the Google Play Store with a rating of 4.5. But some users have reported initial glitches with finding a polling station, invalid EPIC number messages, and some users complain of the polling station to be different than that mentioned on the electoral search website.